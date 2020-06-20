All apartments in Asheville
497 New Haw Creek Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

497 New Haw Creek Rd

497 New Haw Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

497 New Haw Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28805
Haw Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming East Asheville home located in the Haw Creek community with rocking chair front porch, spacious living and dining room, large eat-in kitchen, and bonus room that can be used as third bedroom (no closet) or extra living room. Master suite has bonus room that can be used as an office or reading area! Community offers parks and walking trails leading to the Blue Ridge Parkway. Fireplace for decorative purposes only. Tenant pays all utilities! Pets are welcome!Sorry but detached garage is not included.
*Reynolds School District

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1799148?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 New Haw Creek Rd have any available units?
497 New Haw Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asheville, NC.
What amenities does 497 New Haw Creek Rd have?
Some of 497 New Haw Creek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 New Haw Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
497 New Haw Creek Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 New Haw Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 497 New Haw Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 497 New Haw Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 497 New Haw Creek Rd does offer parking.
Does 497 New Haw Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 497 New Haw Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 New Haw Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 497 New Haw Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 497 New Haw Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 497 New Haw Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 497 New Haw Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 497 New Haw Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 497 New Haw Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 497 New Haw Creek Rd has units with air conditioning.
