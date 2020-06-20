497 New Haw Creek Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming East Asheville home located in the Haw Creek community with rocking chair front porch, spacious living and dining room, large eat-in kitchen, and bonus room that can be used as third bedroom (no closet) or extra living room. Master suite has bonus room that can be used as an office or reading area! Community offers parks and walking trails leading to the Blue Ridge Parkway. Fireplace for decorative purposes only. Tenant pays all utilities! Pets are welcome!Sorry but detached garage is not included.

*Reynolds School District



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1799148?source=marketing