46 Herron Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

46 Herron Avenue

46 Herron Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

46 Herron Avenue, Asheville, NC 28806
Falconhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Heart Of West AVL Home For Lease - 2 Blocks From Haywood Road (!) & All The Action, Yet Quiet And Spacious - Rare opportunity to rent an updated cottage on a corner lot in walkable West Asheville with two kitchens, two parking pads and separate living areas. Fantastic location one block from Nine Mile West, Biscuit Head, ISIS Music Hall and other popular Haywood Rd businesses. Separate entrances make this perfect for guests or in-law suite. Recent updates include a new 30 year architectural shingle roof and fresh paint. Excellent outdoor living with a covered front porch and screened back porch. Main level kitchen features granite counters, tile floors and a breakfast bar that connects with the dining area. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, dining area, living room and a screened back porch on the main level. Daylight basement with large windows features a 2nd kitchen, spacious 2nd living room with wood-burning fireplace, 1 bed, 1 bath and laundry/utility room (kitchen and bath in the basement have a ceiling height less than 7' and are counted in the sq. ft. total). No pets. No smoking. Central heat (gas) and air conditioning (electric).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2630109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Herron Avenue have any available units?
46 Herron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asheville, NC.
What amenities does 46 Herron Avenue have?
Some of 46 Herron Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Herron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
46 Herron Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Herron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 46 Herron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 46 Herron Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 46 Herron Avenue does offer parking.
Does 46 Herron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Herron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Herron Avenue have a pool?
No, 46 Herron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 46 Herron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 46 Herron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Herron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Herron Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Herron Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46 Herron Avenue has units with air conditioning.
