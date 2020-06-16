46 Herron Avenue

Amenities

Heart Of West AVL Home For Lease - 2 Blocks From Haywood Road (!) & All The Action, Yet Quiet And Spacious - Rare opportunity to rent an updated cottage on a corner lot in walkable West Asheville with two kitchens, two parking pads and separate living areas. Fantastic location one block from Nine Mile West, Biscuit Head, ISIS Music Hall and other popular Haywood Rd businesses. Separate entrances make this perfect for guests or in-law suite. Recent updates include a new 30 year architectural shingle roof and fresh paint. Excellent outdoor living with a covered front porch and screened back porch. Main level kitchen features granite counters, tile floors and a breakfast bar that connects with the dining area. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, dining area, living room and a screened back porch on the main level. Daylight basement with large windows features a 2nd kitchen, spacious 2nd living room with wood-burning fireplace, 1 bed, 1 bath and laundry/utility room (kitchen and bath in the basement have a ceiling height less than 7' and are counted in the sq. ft. total). No pets. No smoking. Central heat (gas) and air conditioning (electric).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2630109)