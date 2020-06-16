All apartments in Asheville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

458 Windswept Drive

458 Windswept Drive · (828) 669-1072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

458 Windswept Drive, Asheville, NC 28801
Kenilworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in great Asheville location. Wood flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace in living room, nice updates in kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the large back deck. W/D included. Water and trash included. Sorry, no pets. Two designated parking spaces for tenants. Close to Mission hospital and other downtown shops and restaurants.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 6/8/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 Windswept Drive have any available units?
458 Windswept Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 458 Windswept Drive have?
Some of 458 Windswept Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 Windswept Drive currently offering any rent specials?
458 Windswept Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 Windswept Drive pet-friendly?
No, 458 Windswept Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 458 Windswept Drive offer parking?
Yes, 458 Windswept Drive does offer parking.
Does 458 Windswept Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 458 Windswept Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 Windswept Drive have a pool?
No, 458 Windswept Drive does not have a pool.
Does 458 Windswept Drive have accessible units?
No, 458 Windswept Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 458 Windswept Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 458 Windswept Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 458 Windswept Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 Windswept Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
