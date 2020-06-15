All apartments in Asheville
45 Florida Avenue

45 Florida Avenue · (828) 712-3075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Florida Avenue, Asheville, NC 28806
Burton Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 45 Florida Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
45 Florida Avenue Available 07/01/20 West Asheville bungalow available July 1 - This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has a large open floor plan, great yard with fire-pit and gardening areas, is centrally located, close to Haywood Road and 10 minutes to downtown.

Unfurnished
Year Lease

Inside:
One level living with open plan LR/DR
Kitchen with pantry and granite countertops and all Energy Star appliances
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Separate Utility Room
Wood laminate floors throughout
Ceiling fans
Vaulted ceilings
Attic available for storage

Outside:
Covered front porch
Back deck
Large front yard
Large backyard with in-ground fire pit, raised garden bed, wood storage area and composting bin

Other:
Central heat and A/C (Heat pump)
Crawlspace
Off-Street Parking
No smoking

$1900 Per Month / $1900 Security Deposit / $40 application fee (includes background and credit checks)

Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.

NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2341801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Florida Avenue have any available units?
45 Florida Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Florida Avenue have?
Some of 45 Florida Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
45 Florida Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 45 Florida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 45 Florida Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 45 Florida Avenue does offer parking.
Does 45 Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Florida Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Florida Avenue have a pool?
No, 45 Florida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 45 Florida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 45 Florida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Florida Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Florida Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 Florida Avenue has units with air conditioning.
