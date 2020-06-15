Amenities
45 Florida Avenue Available 07/01/20 West Asheville bungalow available July 1 - This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has a large open floor plan, great yard with fire-pit and gardening areas, is centrally located, close to Haywood Road and 10 minutes to downtown.
Unfurnished
Year Lease
Inside:
One level living with open plan LR/DR
Kitchen with pantry and granite countertops and all Energy Star appliances
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Separate Utility Room
Wood laminate floors throughout
Ceiling fans
Vaulted ceilings
Attic available for storage
Outside:
Covered front porch
Back deck
Large front yard
Large backyard with in-ground fire pit, raised garden bed, wood storage area and composting bin
Other:
Central heat and A/C (Heat pump)
Crawlspace
Off-Street Parking
No smoking
$1900 Per Month / $1900 Security Deposit / $40 application fee (includes background and credit checks)
Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.
NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com
No Pets Allowed
