Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

45 Florida Avenue Available 07/01/20 West Asheville bungalow available July 1 - This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has a large open floor plan, great yard with fire-pit and gardening areas, is centrally located, close to Haywood Road and 10 minutes to downtown.



Unfurnished

Year Lease



Inside:

One level living with open plan LR/DR

Kitchen with pantry and granite countertops and all Energy Star appliances

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Separate Utility Room

Wood laminate floors throughout

Ceiling fans

Vaulted ceilings

Attic available for storage



Outside:

Covered front porch

Back deck

Large front yard

Large backyard with in-ground fire pit, raised garden bed, wood storage area and composting bin



Other:

Central heat and A/C (Heat pump)

Crawlspace

Off-Street Parking

No smoking



$1900 Per Month / $1900 Security Deposit / $40 application fee (includes background and credit checks)



Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.



NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2341801)