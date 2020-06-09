42 Schenck Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors cats allowed gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

Biltmore Park Condo, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/furnished - 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom furnished or unfurnished condo in desirable Biltmore Park.



This property offers:



- Hardwood flooring in the living room and kitchen.

- Granite in the Kitchen and bathrooms

- High ceilings and ceiling fans

- New washer and dryer

- Nice patio

- Workout facility, pool, and Club Room

- Walking trails

- Walking distance to restaurants, Regal Cinemas, YMCA, and retail shops

- One well behaved cat will be considered



- Owner will consider a cat with a non-refundable pet fee

- Tenant is responsible for utilities

- Application fee $45.00 (credit and background screening)

- Smoking is not allowed on the premises



Rent is $1900 per month

$1900 Deposit required

Owner will pay HOA monthy fees. Tenant is responsible for the $100 move-in and $100 move out fee

If interested, Please call Property Management of Asheville 828-253-2537

propertymanagementofasheville.com



(RLNE2170766)