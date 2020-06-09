All apartments in Asheville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

42 Schenck Parkway

42 Schenck Parkway · (828) 253-2537
Location

42 Schenck Parkway, Asheville, NC 28803
Biltmore Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 42 Schenck Parkway - #107 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Biltmore Park Condo, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/furnished - 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom furnished or unfurnished condo in desirable Biltmore Park.

This property offers:

- Hardwood flooring in the living room and kitchen.
- Granite in the Kitchen and bathrooms
- High ceilings and ceiling fans
- New washer and dryer
- Nice patio
- Workout facility, pool, and Club Room
- Walking trails
- Walking distance to restaurants, Regal Cinemas, YMCA, and retail shops
- One well behaved cat will be considered

- Owner will consider a cat with a non-refundable pet fee
- Tenant is responsible for utilities
- Application fee $45.00 (credit and background screening)
- Smoking is not allowed on the premises

Rent is $1900 per month
$1900 Deposit required
Owner will pay HOA monthy fees. Tenant is responsible for the $100 move-in and $100 move out fee
If interested, Please call Property Management of Asheville 828-253-2537
propertymanagementofasheville.com

(RLNE2170766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Schenck Parkway have any available units?
42 Schenck Parkway has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Schenck Parkway have?
Some of 42 Schenck Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Schenck Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
42 Schenck Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Schenck Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Schenck Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 42 Schenck Parkway offer parking?
No, 42 Schenck Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 42 Schenck Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Schenck Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Schenck Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 42 Schenck Parkway has a pool.
Does 42 Schenck Parkway have accessible units?
No, 42 Schenck Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Schenck Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Schenck Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Schenck Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Schenck Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
