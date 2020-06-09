42 Schenck Parkway

Amenities
Biltmore Park Condo, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/furnished - 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom furnished or unfurnished condo in desirable Biltmore Park.
This property offers:
- Hardwood flooring in the living room and kitchen.
- Granite in the Kitchen and bathrooms
- High ceilings and ceiling fans
- New washer and dryer
- Nice patio
- Workout facility, pool, and Club Room
- Walking trails
- Walking distance to restaurants, Regal Cinemas, YMCA, and retail shops
- One well behaved cat will be considered
- Owner will consider a cat with a non-refundable pet fee
- Tenant is responsible for utilities
- Application fee $45.00 (credit and background screening)
- Smoking is not allowed on the premises
Rent is $1900 per month
$1900 Deposit required
Owner will pay HOA monthy fees. Tenant is responsible for the $100 move-in and $100 move out fee
If interested, Please call Property Management of Asheville 828-253-2537
propertymanagementofasheville.com
(RLNE2170766)