Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

3 Bed 1 Bath West Asheville Home - Property Id: 262888



Your piece of West Asheville and close to everything. This home was recently remodeled.

-new roof

-new windows and doors

-new HVAC

-new kitchen and bath

-refinished original hardwood flooring

-ceiling fans in every bedroom

Walking distance to Haywood Road and Carrier Park. Easy access to I-240. No Section 8 accepted. No pets preferred but a pet may be considered. Rental references and income verification required. We also have other 3 and 2 bedroom homes if this home is not for you. CALL TERRY AT 828-231-8447.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262888

Property Id 262888



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5865102)