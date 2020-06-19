All apartments in Asheville
238 Waynesville Ave

238 Waynesville Avenue · (828) 712-3075
Location

238 Waynesville Avenue, Asheville, NC 28806

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 238 Waynesville Ave · Avail. now

$950

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
West AVL Studio Apt - New in 2018, this downstairs studio apartment within a larger home has a private entrance, deck looking over a large yard with space for gardening. Small but well thought out and well built!

Unfurnished
Year Lease
Yard with private deck and nice landscaping
Kitchen open to LR
Refrigerator, Stovetop and stacked W/D included
Coat closet
Bathroom with shower
Electric Heat/AC (Mitsubishi Mini-Split)
Lawn Care Included
On-Street parking
Great West Asheville location near Haywood Road
No Smoking
No Pets

$950.00 Per Month / 950.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application Fee (includes credit and background check)

Please email Gretchen for more information gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com

Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.

***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out any "pre-applications" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3588190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

