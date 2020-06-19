238 Waynesville Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning range refrigerator

West AVL Studio Apt - New in 2018, this downstairs studio apartment within a larger home has a private entrance, deck looking over a large yard with space for gardening. Small but well thought out and well built!



Unfurnished

Year Lease

Yard with private deck and nice landscaping

Kitchen open to LR

Refrigerator, Stovetop and stacked W/D included

Coat closet

Bathroom with shower

Electric Heat/AC (Mitsubishi Mini-Split)

Lawn Care Included

On-Street parking

Great West Asheville location near Haywood Road

No Smoking

No Pets



$950.00 Per Month / 950.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application Fee (includes credit and background check)



Please email Gretchen for more information gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com



Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.



***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out any "pre-applications" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com.



