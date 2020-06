Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Fully Furnished, completely renovated cottage in desirable Haw Creek that maintains original beauty and charm. - This cottage has been completely and beautifully renovated. Fully furnished and ready for a 1 to 6 month lease! Utilities included (excluding cable/wifi).

$1950/month, $1950 security deposit



Email Dana at rentwithnestavl@nestrealty.com



The Deets:

2 bedrooms

1 bathrooms

Master bedroom with king bed and large walk-in-closet

Hardwood floors

Washer/Dryer

1 small dog considered with fee

***The home is actually a 3 bedroom but one room is reserved for owner storage. ***



$1950/month, $1950 security deposit



Email Dana at rentwithnestavl@nestrealty.com



Only Nest Property Management has the authority to rent this property.



***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Nest Property Management is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.rentwithnest.com/asheville/



(RLNE5839785)