162 Wembley Rd.

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave., across from Asheville Country Club, with quick access to Downtown Asheville, walking distance to Beaver Lake, shopping and dining, this home has everything you need. It offers hardwood and tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, large master with attached bath, formal dining room, reading/entertainment room, living room, beautiful manicured lawn both front and back with lawn care included in rent, covered back patio and a front porch perfect for that morning cup of coffee or tea. There is also an attached garage, and plenty of storage in the extra large basement.



One year lease preferred.



(RLNE4432835)