All apartments in Asheville
Find more places like 162 Wembley Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asheville, NC
/
162 Wembley Rd.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

162 Wembley Rd.

162 Wembley Road · (828) 254-2229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Asheville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC 28804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 162 Wembley Rd. · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave., across from Asheville Country Club, with quick access to Downtown Asheville, walking distance to Beaver Lake, shopping and dining, this home has everything you need. It offers hardwood and tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, large master with attached bath, formal dining room, reading/entertainment room, living room, beautiful manicured lawn both front and back with lawn care included in rent, covered back patio and a front porch perfect for that morning cup of coffee or tea. There is also an attached garage, and plenty of storage in the extra large basement.

One year lease preferred.

(RLNE4432835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Wembley Rd. have any available units?
162 Wembley Rd. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 162 Wembley Rd. have?
Some of 162 Wembley Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Wembley Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
162 Wembley Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Wembley Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 Wembley Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 162 Wembley Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 162 Wembley Rd. does offer parking.
Does 162 Wembley Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 Wembley Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Wembley Rd. have a pool?
No, 162 Wembley Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 162 Wembley Rd. have accessible units?
No, 162 Wembley Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Wembley Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Wembley Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Wembley Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Wembley Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 162 Wembley Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District
100 District Dr
Asheville, NC 28803
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr
Asheville, NC 28803
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd
Asheville, NC 28803
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln
Asheville, NC 28806
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive
Asheville, NC 28803
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr
Asheville, NC 28803
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd
Asheville, NC 28803

Similar Pages

Asheville 1 BedroomsAsheville 2 Bedrooms
Asheville Apartments with BalconyAsheville Dog Friendly Apartments
Asheville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCSpartanburg, SCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beverly HillsEast End Valley Street
Downtown Asheville

Apartments Near Colleges

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Asheville
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity