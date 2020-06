Amenities

West Asheville monthly rental with Urban Community Farm access - What a gem in West Asheville with access and views to an amazing urban community farm. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 baths partially furnished house is on a deadend street and walkable to all West Asheville amenities. Wonderful kitchen and huge windowed sun room where you can sit and relax and look out at the farm. The owner encourages his guests/tenants to help in the gardens. There is a stackable washer/dryer and the home has gorgeous original hardwood floors. 12 month lease. Pet friendly at owners discretion and with a refundable pet fee.



2 bedrooms

1 1/2 baths

Partially Furnished

Hardwood floors

Big kitchen

Huge sitting room with giant picture windows w/ views of farm

Dead-end street

.14 acreage

Heat Pump/ No Central A/C

Stackable Washer/Dryer



$1450/month, $1450 security deposit $35 application fee.



Email: avlshowings@nestrealty.com for your showing today!!



