141 Linden Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful Three-Bedroom in North Asheville - 141 Linden Avenue is a newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath tucked away in North Asheville. This home is minutes from Weaver Park, UNCA, and Downtown Asheville. New cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances provide lots of prep and storage space. A large panorama window overlooks the creek and wooded back lot that provides beautiful views while in the kitchen. Updated light fixtures combine with plentiful windows to create a warm, inviting atmosphere. The deck overlooks the back yard and a creek and provides a lot of shady bonus space. An unfinished basement provides storage space. Small dogs considered at owner’s discretion with a $250 refundable deposit. Washer/Dryer connections. Tenant pays all utilities.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5902668)