Home
/
Asheville, NC
/
141 Linden Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

141 Linden Ave

141 Linden Avenue · (828) 575-2888 ext. 1
Location

141 Linden Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801
Murdock - Linden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 141 Linden Ave · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Three-Bedroom in North Asheville - 141 Linden Avenue is a newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath tucked away in North Asheville. This home is minutes from Weaver Park, UNCA, and Downtown Asheville. New cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances provide lots of prep and storage space. A large panorama window overlooks the creek and wooded back lot that provides beautiful views while in the kitchen. Updated light fixtures combine with plentiful windows to create a warm, inviting atmosphere. The deck overlooks the back yard and a creek and provides a lot of shady bonus space. An unfinished basement provides storage space. Small dogs considered at owner’s discretion with a $250 refundable deposit. Washer/Dryer connections. Tenant pays all utilities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5902668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Linden Ave have any available units?
141 Linden Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 141 Linden Ave have?
Some of 141 Linden Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
141 Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Linden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Linden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 141 Linden Ave offer parking?
No, 141 Linden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 141 Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Linden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 141 Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 141 Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 141 Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Linden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Linden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
