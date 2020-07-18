All apartments in Asheville
130 Biltmore Avenue

Location

130 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801
Downtown Asheville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
yoga
From soaring ceilings to original hardwoods, this beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath walk up apartment in the heart of downtown Asheville has it all. Tastefully renovated modern bathrooms each with tile walk in showers. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dinette area and breakfast bar. Full capacity washer & dryer in seperate laundry room. Great hard to come by outdoor space - Step out onto your own private back deck and check out the views. Ample off street parking. Just steps to all downtown ammenities: yoga, live music, cafes, theatres and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Biltmore Avenue have any available units?
130 Biltmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asheville, NC.
What amenities does 130 Biltmore Avenue have?
Some of 130 Biltmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Biltmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
130 Biltmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Biltmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 130 Biltmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 130 Biltmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 130 Biltmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 130 Biltmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Biltmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Biltmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 130 Biltmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 130 Biltmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 130 Biltmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Biltmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Biltmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Biltmore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Biltmore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
