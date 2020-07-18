130 Biltmore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room yoga

From soaring ceilings to original hardwoods, this beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath walk up apartment in the heart of downtown Asheville has it all. Tastefully renovated modern bathrooms each with tile walk in showers. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dinette area and breakfast bar. Full capacity washer & dryer in seperate laundry room. Great hard to come by outdoor space - Step out onto your own private back deck and check out the views. Ample off street parking. Just steps to all downtown ammenities: yoga, live music, cafes, theatres and restaurants.