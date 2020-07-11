All apartments in Asheville
116 Glen Falls Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

116 Glen Falls Rd

116 Glen Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

116 Glen Falls Road, Asheville, NC 28804

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home on Beaver Lake in North Asheville - North Asheville at its best! Enjoy an amazing lifestyle on Beaver Lake in Lakeview Park. Gorgeous community minutes from downtown Asheville. Easy access to everything Asheville has to offer. Between the beauty of Beaver Lake and this amazing home, you may never want to leave the neighborhood! Enchanting Beaver Lake is the center of the community. Residents have access to walking trails and boating on the lake. Nearby amenities include the Saturday tailgate market at UNCA with music and food, and lots of easy-access shopping along the North Asheville corridor. The home features raised beds in the back perfect for gardening, lustrous hardwood floors, a sun-filled family room, two (2) accessory gas fireplace for cozy winter nights, and a spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for hosting family and friends. Landscape services and washer/dryer included in the rent. Pet-friendly with a $250 refundable deposit per pet up to two pets. Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE5902666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Glen Falls Rd have any available units?
116 Glen Falls Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asheville, NC.
What amenities does 116 Glen Falls Rd have?
Some of 116 Glen Falls Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Glen Falls Rd currently offering any rent specials?
116 Glen Falls Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Glen Falls Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Glen Falls Rd is pet friendly.
Does 116 Glen Falls Rd offer parking?
No, 116 Glen Falls Rd does not offer parking.
Does 116 Glen Falls Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Glen Falls Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Glen Falls Rd have a pool?
No, 116 Glen Falls Rd does not have a pool.
Does 116 Glen Falls Rd have accessible units?
No, 116 Glen Falls Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Glen Falls Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Glen Falls Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Glen Falls Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Glen Falls Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
