116 Glen Falls Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home on Beaver Lake in North Asheville - North Asheville at its best! Enjoy an amazing lifestyle on Beaver Lake in Lakeview Park. Gorgeous community minutes from downtown Asheville. Easy access to everything Asheville has to offer. Between the beauty of Beaver Lake and this amazing home, you may never want to leave the neighborhood! Enchanting Beaver Lake is the center of the community. Residents have access to walking trails and boating on the lake. Nearby amenities include the Saturday tailgate market at UNCA with music and food, and lots of easy-access shopping along the North Asheville corridor. The home features raised beds in the back perfect for gardening, lustrous hardwood floors, a sun-filled family room, two (2) accessory gas fireplace for cozy winter nights, and a spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for hosting family and friends. Landscape services and washer/dryer included in the rent. Pet-friendly with a $250 refundable deposit per pet up to two pets. Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE5902666)