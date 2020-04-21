107 Murdock

Amenities
1BRM STUDIO APARTMENTS AVAILABE IN GROVE PARK ON EDWIN PLC Aug1st
Fully furnished and set up like an sublet /(has everything, so you can hit the ground running).
All utilities, Wifi, Cable Tv included.
Short or long term available
Apt is 1brm appx 800 Sq feet.
Located on Murdock Ave , cross street Evelyn
Located in Grove Park area, a well-established, higher-end neighborhood
Walking distance to downtown Asheville.
Fully stocked kitchen, linens, dishware, cookware
Coffee maker, micro, DW,
Flat Screen TV
Renovated bath
Private off street parking
Private entrance, small deck over looking back yard
Walking distance to town and nearby coffee shops and restaurants, tennis courts
RATES
3-6 Months $1550.00 (Longer negotiable).
1 month Rate -$1750.00
(Much less than our sublet listing).
1st, Last, 500$ Deposit and 50$ Clean fee required.
No smoking inside or on Decks
No pets
Prefer single Occupant
Feel free to contact owner directly by phone, text or email.
If not available, please leave a text, name, dates of interested and a good time to call back.
(((((PLEASE leave a CONTACT NUMBER)))))!!!! with your inquiry for a faster reply, as well as an email address if you prefer. Please list the dates that you are interested in as well.
I dont have access to internet during the day, so I do better w texts.
Plz call or text
(646) five,two,six, (95seven9).