107 Murdock

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated coffee bar tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking internet access tennis court

1BRM STUDIO APARTMENTS AVAILABE IN GROVE PARK ON EDWIN PLC Aug1st



Fully furnished and set up like an sublet /(has everything, so you can hit the ground running).

All utilities, Wifi, Cable Tv included.

Short or long term available

Apt is 1brm appx 800 Sq feet.

Located on Murdock Ave , cross street Evelyn

Located in Grove Park area, a well-established, higher-end neighborhood

Walking distance to downtown Asheville.

Fully stocked kitchen, linens, dishware, cookware

Coffee maker, micro, DW,

Flat Screen TV

Renovated bath

Private off street parking

Private entrance, small deck over looking back yard

Walking distance to town and nearby coffee shops and restaurants, tennis courts



RATES

3-6 Months $1550.00 (Longer negotiable).

1 month Rate -$1750.00

(Much less than our sublet listing).



1st, Last, 500$ Deposit and 50$ Clean fee required.



No smoking inside or on Decks

No pets

Prefer single Occupant

Feel free to contact owner directly by phone, text or email.

If not available, please leave a text, name, dates of interested and a good time to call back.



(((((PLEASE leave a CONTACT NUMBER)))))!!!! with your inquiry for a faster reply, as well as an email address if you prefer. Please list the dates that you are interested in as well.



I dont have access to internet during the day, so I do better w texts.

Plz call or text

(646) five,two,six, (95seven9).