All apartments in Asheville
Find more places like 107 Murdock.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asheville, NC
/
107 Murdock
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

107 Murdock

107 Murdock Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Asheville
See all
Grove Park- Sunset
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

107 Murdock Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801
Grove Park- Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
tennis court
1BRM STUDIO APARTMENTS AVAILABE IN GROVE PARK ON EDWIN PLC Aug1st

Fully furnished and set up like an sublet /(has everything, so you can hit the ground running).
All utilities, Wifi, Cable Tv included.
Short or long term available
Apt is 1brm appx 800 Sq feet.
Located on Murdock Ave , cross street Evelyn
Located in Grove Park area, a well-established, higher-end neighborhood
Walking distance to downtown Asheville.
Fully stocked kitchen, linens, dishware, cookware
Coffee maker, micro, DW,
Flat Screen TV
Renovated bath
Private off street parking
Private entrance, small deck over looking back yard
Walking distance to town and nearby coffee shops and restaurants, tennis courts

RATES
3-6 Months $1550.00 (Longer negotiable).
1 month Rate -$1750.00
(Much less than our sublet listing).

1st, Last, 500$ Deposit and 50$ Clean fee required.

No smoking inside or on Decks
No pets
Prefer single Occupant
Feel free to contact owner directly by phone, text or email.
If not available, please leave a text, name, dates of interested and a good time to call back.

(((((PLEASE leave a CONTACT NUMBER)))))!!!! with your inquiry for a faster reply, as well as an email address if you prefer. Please list the dates that you are interested in as well.

I dont have access to internet during the day, so I do better w texts.
Plz call or text
(646) five,two,six, (95seven9).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Murdock have any available units?
107 Murdock has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Murdock have?
Some of 107 Murdock's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Murdock currently offering any rent specials?
107 Murdock isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Murdock pet-friendly?
No, 107 Murdock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 107 Murdock offer parking?
Yes, 107 Murdock does offer parking.
Does 107 Murdock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Murdock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Murdock have a pool?
No, 107 Murdock does not have a pool.
Does 107 Murdock have accessible units?
No, 107 Murdock does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Murdock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Murdock has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Murdock have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Murdock does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 107 Murdock?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr
Asheville, NC 28806
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd
Asheville, NC 28803
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road
Asheville, NC 28806
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way
Asheville, NC 28704
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir
Asheville, NC 28805
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd
Asheville, NC 28803
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place
Asheville, NC 28803
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr
Asheville, NC 28803

Similar Pages

Asheville 1 BedroomsAsheville 2 Bedrooms
Asheville Apartments with BalconyAsheville Dog Friendly Apartments
Asheville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCSpartanburg, SCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beverly HillsEast End Valley Street
Downtown Asheville

Apartments Near Colleges

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Asheville
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity