Amenities
Large Beautiful Home on Wooded lot and No grass to mow!
Three Bedrooms plus a Bonus Room or 4th Bedroom.
Three Bathrooms.
Approximately 2300 square foot.
Just painted with New Roof and New Water Heater.
Living Room has a fire place with Hardwood like Allure Flooring.
Kitchen has: Stove, Refrigerator and Dish-Washer.
All Bedrooms have large Walk-In Closets.
Single Car Garage and Circle Driveway.
Wooden Deck.
Convenient location just off of interstate 220.
Address: 914 Tamworth Road, Asheboro NC 27203
Directions: South on 220, take the Presnell Street Exit #96, turn left onto Park Dr., left onto Amity Rd and right onto Tamworth Rd.
Rent is $1025, Deposit is also $1025 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.
For more information or to set up a time to view the property please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.