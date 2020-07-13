All apartments in Asheboro
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:05 PM

914 Tamworth Road

914 Tamworth Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2036733
Location

914 Tamworth Road, Asheboro, NC 27203

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large Beautiful Home on Wooded lot and No grass to mow!
Three Bedrooms plus a Bonus Room or 4th Bedroom.
Three Bathrooms.
Approximately 2300 square foot.
Just painted with New Roof and New Water Heater.
Living Room has a fire place with Hardwood like Allure Flooring.
Kitchen has: Stove, Refrigerator and Dish-Washer.
All Bedrooms have large Walk-In Closets.
Single Car Garage and Circle Driveway.
Wooden Deck.
Convenient location just off of interstate 220.
Address: 914 Tamworth Road, Asheboro NC 27203
Directions: South on 220, take the Presnell Street Exit #96, turn left onto Park Dr., left onto Amity Rd and right onto Tamworth Rd.
Rent is $1025, Deposit is also $1025 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.
For more information or to set up a time to view the property please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Tamworth Road have any available units?
914 Tamworth Road has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 914 Tamworth Road have?
Some of 914 Tamworth Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Tamworth Road currently offering any rent specials?
914 Tamworth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Tamworth Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Tamworth Road is pet friendly.
Does 914 Tamworth Road offer parking?
Yes, 914 Tamworth Road offers parking.
Does 914 Tamworth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Tamworth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Tamworth Road have a pool?
No, 914 Tamworth Road does not have a pool.
Does 914 Tamworth Road have accessible units?
No, 914 Tamworth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Tamworth Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Tamworth Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Tamworth Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Tamworth Road does not have units with air conditioning.
