Large Beautiful Home on Wooded lot and No grass to mow!

Three Bedrooms plus a Bonus Room or 4th Bedroom.

Three Bathrooms.

Approximately 2300 square foot.

Just painted with New Roof and New Water Heater.

Living Room has a fire place with Hardwood like Allure Flooring.

Kitchen has: Stove, Refrigerator and Dish-Washer.

All Bedrooms have large Walk-In Closets.

Single Car Garage and Circle Driveway.

Wooden Deck.

Convenient location just off of interstate 220.

Address: 914 Tamworth Road, Asheboro NC 27203

Directions: South on 220, take the Presnell Street Exit #96, turn left onto Park Dr., left onto Amity Rd and right onto Tamworth Rd.

Rent is $1025, Deposit is also $1025 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.

For more information or to set up a time to view the property please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.



