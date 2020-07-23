/
randolph county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
80 Apartments for rent in Randolph County, NC📍
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
313 Brookside Dr
313 Brookside Drive, Asheboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Nicebrick house on quiet street ready for new resident - Cute and sunny brick home with lovely yard close to downtown Asheboro. There are three bedrooms and one full bath.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4141 NC Highway 62
4141 North Carolina Highway 62, Trinity, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1747 sqft
Thomasville NC Home for Rent! - Beautiful fully renovated one level home with sunroom. New custom kitchen. Detached garage is not included in the rental. Nice floors and baths. .75acre yard. Washer / Dryer and refrigerator included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5479 ANTIOCH CHURCH RD
5479 Antioch Church Road, Randolph County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN A COUNTRY SETTING - 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN A COUNTRY SETTING. TOTALLY RENOVATED. HEAT PUMP/CENTRAL AIR. CARPORT. OUT BUILDING WITH 2 SHEDS OFF THE SIDE OF BUILDING. W/D CONNECTIONS.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2275 N. Fayetteville St
2275 North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$869
1040 sqft
2275 N. Fayetteville St Available 08/05/20 Available Now 2 Bedroom 2 Bath $869/mo - $0-Deposit - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautifual 2 bedroom-1,040 Sq ft.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4121 BENTLEY DRIVE
4121 Bentley Drive, Randolph County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
2 BDRM, 2.5 BA TOWNHOME, BUILT IN 2005, 1200 SQ FT, NO PETS - 2 BDRM, 2.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Shamrock Ct
108 Shamrock Ct, Archdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
108 Shamrock Ct Available 09/23/20 - (RLNE3766652)
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6047 SUSAN DR.
6047 Susan Drive, Randolph County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$650
1260 sqft
3 bdrm 1 ba farmhouse located in Seagrove - 3 BDRM 1 BA FARMHOUSE, LIVINGROOM, DINING ROOM OR DEN, FRONT PORCH, COVERED BACK PORCH, WELL, SOME FENCING FOR SMALL ANIMALS. (RLNE2103813)
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
914 Tamworth Road
914 Tamworth Road, Asheboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1800 sqft
Large Beautiful Home on Wooded lot and No grass to mow! Three Bedrooms plus a Bonus Room or 4th bedroom. Three Bathrooms. Approximately 2300 square foot. Just painted with New Roof and New Water Heater.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6670 RANDALL HURLEY RD.
6670 Randall Hurley Road, Randolph County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
672 sqft
2008 Singlewide mobile home, 2 bdrm 1 ba, heat pump, metal carport and storage building.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1826-E N. Elm Street
1826 North Carolina Highway 42, Randolph County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1140 sqft
- This immaculate Irving Park condo has 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. water is included, and this unit has central heat and air. The walls are freshly painted and the carpets are also fresh.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2814 Craig Point
2814 Craig Point Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
930 sqft
***Under New Management***Beautifully renovated 3 Bedrooms available Now! Enjoy now the convenience of having a kitchen with plenty of storage space as well as the spacious bedrooms! Reserve your new home today.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
3 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,178
1256 sqft
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
3 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1213 Camden Avenue
1213 Camden Avenue, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
This 3 bedroom/1 bath home has been rebuilt from the ground up. EVERYTHING in this home is new. The walls, floors, appliances, HVAC... EVERYTHING. Boasts a metal roof with a great back yard and wonderful neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
420 Brewer St
420 Brewer Street, Thomasville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
2 BR in Thomasville! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Stove & refrigerator, washer connection only. Gas heat and central air. Corner lot! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5979593)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1116 Adams St
1116 Adams Street, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1058 sqft
Cozy Bungalow in High Point! - This lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home has also been recently renovated and includes fridge, electric range, and washer + dryer connections available. Only a few blocks away from the baseball stadium.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1432 Bailey Cir
1432 Bailey Circle, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1160 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1432 Bailey Circle, High Point, NC 27262: 2 bedroom, 2 ½ bath end unit townhome in Trails Crossing! Features wood look laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!) Spacious living room area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1413 Madison Ave
1413 Madison Street, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1160 sqft
1413 Madison Ave Available 08/15/20 - ALL BRICK HOME! Cozy 3 bed/2 bath home! Property is in close proximity to many amenities that the city of High Point has to offer with a quick trip to Greensboro as well! (RLNE5917329)
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4603 Forest Village Drive
4603 Forest Village Drive, Forest Oaks, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1800 sqft
4603 Forest Village Drive Available 08/01/20 Great 3 BR house near SE Guilford High available in Greensboro! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is just down the road from SE Guilford Middle and High Schools.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1240 GARNER DR
1240 Garner Drive, Davidson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1714 sqft
- 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN COUNTRY SETTING. 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, BONUS ROOM.1/2 BASEMENT. NO PETS. NO SEC 8. HEATPUMP CENTRAL AIR. STOVE, REF, DW. W/D CONNECTIONS. LVT & CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS & BONUS ROOM.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
215 MORGAN PLACE
215 Morgan Place, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$525
- 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE, LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN,W/D CONN, GAS HEAT, NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS (RLNE5555859)
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 Ford Street
105 Ford Street, Thomasville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$975
1546 sqft
Brick gem in Thomasville - This adorable house is a steal! Two bedrooms with closets and two without makes this a space with plenty of room for everyone.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
614 Everett Ln
614 Everett Lane, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$475
764 sqft
Cute 2 BR House - 2 BR, 1 bath. Electric baseboard heat. washer/dryer connections. Appliances not included. Will need window unit ac, no central air. Pets negotiable. Non smoking. No Sec 8 (RLNE1958045)
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1505 Overbrook Court
1505 Overbrook Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Nicely landscaped yard, carport, stainless steel appliances, large range top, open floor plan.
