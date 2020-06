Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

2332 Mt Zion Church Rd Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Bella Casa, Apex! 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath With fireplace. - Available in July! Hardwood Floors throughout 1st floor and stairs, carpet on 2nd floor. Gourmet Kitchen with large center island, granite countertops, gas cooktop. Screened porch off master bedroom with open patio below! Must see! Washer and dryer included, 1 small pet accepted.



* Inquire now and we will email steps to schedule a showing online!!



(RLNE4160638)