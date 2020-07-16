All apartments in Alamance County
123 Calhoun Place
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:50 PM

123 Calhoun Place

123 Calhoun Pl · (704) 654-3324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

123 Calhoun Pl, Alamance County, NC 27217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Calhoun Place have any available units?
123 Calhoun Place has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 123 Calhoun Place currently offering any rent specials?
123 Calhoun Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Calhoun Place pet-friendly?
No, 123 Calhoun Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alamance County.
Does 123 Calhoun Place offer parking?
No, 123 Calhoun Place does not offer parking.
Does 123 Calhoun Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Calhoun Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Calhoun Place have a pool?
No, 123 Calhoun Place does not have a pool.
Does 123 Calhoun Place have accessible units?
No, 123 Calhoun Place does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Calhoun Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Calhoun Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Calhoun Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Calhoun Place does not have units with air conditioning.
