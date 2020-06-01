501 Prospector Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Executive style home available starting July 15th for 2-3 year lease. 4600 sq ft of living space, 5+ bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top. A beautiful master suite with spa like bathroom, whirlpool tub and separate shower, 4 additional bedrooms and 2 more full baths on the 2nd floor. Bamboo floors throughout majority of main floor. Lower level offers a spacious recreation room with custom bar, full bath and sleeping room or office. As you enter the home from the oversize 3 car garage you'll step into the large mud/laundry room. Privacy fenced backyard backs to trees/woods. This home has dual furnaces/ac and hot water heaters. Backyard is enclosed with a 6 ft cedar privacy fence. 1st months rent plus 1 month security deposit. Owners willing to consider pets (2 max) with additional deposit of $250 per pet. NO Smokers