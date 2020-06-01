All apartments in Wildwood
501 Prospector Ridge Drive

501 Prospector Ridge Drive · (636) 720-1100
Location

501 Prospector Ridge Drive, Wildwood, MO 63011

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4651 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Executive style home available starting July 15th for 2-3 year lease. 4600 sq ft of living space, 5+ bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top. A beautiful master suite with spa like bathroom, whirlpool tub and separate shower, 4 additional bedrooms and 2 more full baths on the 2nd floor. Bamboo floors throughout majority of main floor. Lower level offers a spacious recreation room with custom bar, full bath and sleeping room or office. As you enter the home from the oversize 3 car garage you'll step into the large mud/laundry room. Privacy fenced backyard backs to trees/woods. This home has dual furnaces/ac and hot water heaters. Backyard is enclosed with a 6 ft cedar privacy fence. 1st months rent plus 1 month security deposit. Owners willing to consider pets (2 max) with additional deposit of $250 per pet. NO Smokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Prospector Ridge Drive have any available units?
501 Prospector Ridge Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 Prospector Ridge Drive have?
Some of 501 Prospector Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Prospector Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Prospector Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Prospector Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Prospector Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 Prospector Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 501 Prospector Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 501 Prospector Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Prospector Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Prospector Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 501 Prospector Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 501 Prospector Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Prospector Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Prospector Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Prospector Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Prospector Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 Prospector Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
