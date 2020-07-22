44 Apartments for rent in Wildwood, MO with washer-dryers
"Wildwood Missouri / I'm caught up in missing Missouri / 'Cause I wanna be with my family / Instead of stuck out on this road I'm on / Every time my bus wheels hit the boot heel / There's no limelight and I'm alright / 'Cause I'm almost home / Where they love me, where they know me / Where they show me, back in Missouri" (-- Sara Evans, "Missing Missouri")
When people think of the great wide-open spaces of America, they picture something more than a little like Wildwood, Missouri. A sleepy but picturesque suburb outside of St. Louis, Wildwood is an intriguing combination of rugged and refined. It has its share of fancy folk who can pay top dollar for the better things in life but still prefer the countryside to the rat race and dungarees to three-piece suits. Consequently, the majority of the towns land is pure, unfettered wilderness boasting some of the most entrancing and enjoyable hiking trails, camping locations and wildlife watching in the country. Oh, and if you get tired of the woods, St. Louis is roughly 30 minutes away heading due east. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wildwood offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Wildwood. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wildwood can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.