62 Apartments for rent in Wildwood, MO with balcony
"Wildwood Missouri / I'm caught up in missing Missouri / 'Cause I wanna be with my family / Instead of stuck out on this road I'm on / Every time my bus wheels hit the boot heel / There's no limelight and I'm alright / 'Cause I'm almost home / Where they love me, where they know me / Where they show me, back in Missouri" (-- Sara Evans, "Missing Missouri")
When people think of the great wide-open spaces of America, they picture something more than a little like Wildwood, Missouri. A sleepy but picturesque suburb outside of St. Louis, Wildwood is an intriguing combination of rugged and refined. It has its share of fancy folk who can pay top dollar for the better things in life but still prefer the countryside to the rat race and dungarees to three-piece suits. Consequently, the majority of the towns land is pure, unfettered wilderness boasting some of the most entrancing and enjoyable hiking trails, camping locations and wildlife watching in the country. Oh, and if you get tired of the woods, St. Louis is roughly 30 minutes away heading due east. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wildwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.