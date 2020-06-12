/
3 bedroom apartments
57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wildwood, MO
1 Unit Available
2466 Maple Crossing Drive
2466 Maple Crossing Drive, Wildwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1338 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Lafayette High School area. MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout except lower level which has carpeting and kitchen which has ceramic tile. Granite counter tops. Spacious master suite with separate tub and shower.
1 Unit Available
501 Prospector Ridge Drive
501 Prospector Ridge Drive, Wildwood, MO
Executive style home available starting July 15th for 2-3 year lease. 4600 sq ft of living space, 5+ bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top.
Grover
1 Unit Available
16622 Willow Glen Drive
16622 Willow Glen Drive, Wildwood, MO
2254 sq.ft. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Brick home in the woods of Rockwoods Reservation and yet still close to shopping, theater, restaurants and so much more that Wildwood has to offer. Spacious traditional 2 story with separate living room. dining room.
1 Unit Available
17601 Vintage Oak Drive
17601 Vintage Oak Drive, Wildwood, MO
RARE+EXCELLENT LEASE OPPORTUNITY - BRAND NEW FLOORING - ROCKWOOD SCHOOLS - ALMOST 3,000 sq. ft - END OF CUL-DE-SAC - UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD - FENCED - SCENIC VIEW - LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT - WILL NOT LAST LONG Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Wildwood
1 Unit Available
548 Woodhill Estates
548 Woodhill Estates Drive, Ellisville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
997 sqft
This Gorgeous, duplex in Woodhill Estates available immediately. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Vaulted great room with wood burning fireplace attached dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Wildwood
Verified
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified
11 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Verified
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
1 Unit Available
15314 Braefield Drive
15314 Braefield Drive, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1524 sqft
Wonderful villa in great location! Must see! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, deck recently stained! Open, airy, and bright with neutral decor.
1 Unit Available
2019 Terrimill Ter
2019 Terrimill Terrace, Chesterfield, MO
*MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES Gas, Electrical, Water, Sewer * Location, Location, Location, Take a look at this charming 2 sty 4 bed, 3.5 bath house, Rockwood School Dist.
1 Unit Available
2317 Blue Hill Road
2317 Blue Hill Road, Chesterfield, MO
Great opportunity to lease a newly updated home located in Chesterfield on a cul-de-sac. Terrific location offering walking distance to schools and shopping. Curb appeal abounds with beautiful gardens and green space.
1 Unit Available
2224 Alexandria Court
2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive, Ballwin, MO
THIS 2-STORY, 4 BEDRM AND 3.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, PARKS, AND RECREATION CENTER. THE OPEN ENTRY FOYER LEADS YOU TO THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM IS COMPLETE WITH A FIREPLACE.
1 Unit Available
7 Troll Court
7 Troll Court, Manchester, MO
This 2 story, 5 bedrooms 4 full bath is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. The double door entry has beautiful art glass doors and tile flooring, which open to the formal living & dinning room.
1 Unit Available
2364 The Courts Drive
2364 The Courts Drive, Chesterfield, MO
Former Display home. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a brick and stone front with a 3 car garage. The home features a large, open split bedroom floor plan.
1 Unit Available
63 Oak Hill
63 Oak Hill Drive, Ellisville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
984 sqft
This is a RARE find! Welcome to this beautiful ranch home with an over-sized yard and conveniently located in the heart of Ellisville. Walk into beautiful refinished hardwood throughout, fresh paint, and a completely renovated kitchen and bath.
Oak Tree Farm
1 Unit Available
14476 Clayton
14476 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO
Recently updated four bedroom, two and a half bath ranch home with two car garage available for lease. Centrally located and conveniently located to 141 and Town and Country Crossing shopping center.
1 Unit Available
408 Arbor Spring Drive
408 Arbor Springs Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
THIS 1.5 STORY HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS AND IS SITUATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. IT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO HWY 141 AND SHOPPING. THE ENTRY FOYER LEAD YOU INTO THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING CEILING AND A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.
1 Unit Available
215 Village Creek Court
215 Village Creek Court, Ballwin, MO
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Ballwin with excellent school district. Beautiful Master Bathroom has a custom shower and separate vanity area, and a huge walk in closet from Closet Factory.
Results within 10 miles of Wildwood
Verified
20 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
12 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
Verified
5 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
