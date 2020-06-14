52 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wildwood, MO
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 38
1 of 22
1 of 31
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 33
1 of 31
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 42
1 of 34
1 of 37
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 14
"Wildwood Missouri / I'm caught up in missing Missouri / 'Cause I wanna be with my family / Instead of stuck out on this road I'm on / Every time my bus wheels hit the boot heel / There's no limelight and I'm alright / 'Cause I'm almost home / Where they love me, where they know me / Where they show me, back in Missouri" (-- Sara Evans, "Missing Missouri")
When people think of the great wide-open spaces of America, they picture something more than a little like Wildwood, Missouri. A sleepy but picturesque suburb outside of St. Louis, Wildwood is an intriguing combination of rugged and refined. It has its share of fancy folk who can pay top dollar for the better things in life but still prefer the countryside to the rat race and dungarees to three-piece suits. Consequently, the majority of the towns land is pure, unfettered wilderness boasting some of the most entrancing and enjoyable hiking trails, camping locations and wildlife watching in the country. Oh, and if you get tired of the woods, St. Louis is roughly 30 minutes away heading due east. See more
Finding an apartment in Wildwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.