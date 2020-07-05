All apartments in Wentzville
Find more places like 459 Prairie Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wentzville, MO
/
459 Prairie Creek Drive
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:27 PM

459 Prairie Creek Drive

459 Prairie Creek Drive · (636) 442-1333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wentzville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

459 Prairie Creek Drive, Wentzville, MO 63348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newer ranch has every upgrade you could imagine! (3 BED/2 BATH). They include 3 CAR Garage, vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, MAIN floor laundry, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen, laundry, baths), center island, custom neutral colored paint job throughout, framed windows, taller baseboards, adult sized cabinets in bathrooms with marble countertops, walk-in closets, upgraded carriage doors on an oversized 3-car garage, garage door openers, brick mailboxes, 6 panel doors, and upgraded water/light fixtures throughout the house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Prairie Creek Drive have any available units?
459 Prairie Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 459 Prairie Creek Drive have?
Some of 459 Prairie Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 Prairie Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
459 Prairie Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Prairie Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 459 Prairie Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wentzville.
Does 459 Prairie Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 459 Prairie Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 459 Prairie Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 Prairie Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Prairie Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 459 Prairie Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 459 Prairie Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 459 Prairie Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Prairie Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 Prairie Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 459 Prairie Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 Prairie Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 459 Prairie Creek Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wentzville 2 BedroomsWentzville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Wentzville Apartments with ParkingWentzville Apartments with Pools
Wentzville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOFestus, MOAlton, ILSunset Hills, MOByrnes Mill, MO
Glasgow Village, MONormandy, MOMoline Acres, MOCahokia, ILWildwood, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOWoodson Terrace, MOEast Alton, ILOld Jamestown, MOAffton, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity