459 Prairie Creek Drive

Amenities
This newer ranch has every upgrade you could imagine! (3 BED/2 BATH). They include 3 CAR Garage, vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, MAIN floor laundry, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen, laundry, baths), center island, custom neutral colored paint job throughout, framed windows, taller baseboards, adult sized cabinets in bathrooms with marble countertops, walk-in closets, upgraded carriage doors on an oversized 3-car garage, garage door openers, brick mailboxes, 6 panel doors, and upgraded water/light fixtures throughout the house!