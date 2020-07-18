All apartments in St. Peters
4223 Capri Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4223 Capri Way

4223 Capri Way · (636) 251-3196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4223 Capri Way, St. Peters, MO 63304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4223 Capri Way · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
Top Floor Condo with One Car Garage - Fantastic location at 94/Page Extension and Mid Rivers! Water, sewer, and trash included - you only pay electric! This top level condo includes a private one car garage! Beautiful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. The great room is wide open and provides easy access to the dining room and kitchen. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, en suite, oversized walk in closet, and private access to the balcony deck. The laundry is located IN UNIT, and washer and dryer is included. Extra storage room in the basement, plus a private one car garage!! Enjoy access to the beautiful lake and walking paths. This one isn't going to last long! Up to 1 dog under 20 lbs welcome with $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet plus $25/pet rent per month. Each tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage program at $30/month which includes quarterly HVAC filter delivery, renters liability insurance, online portal, and more!

THE BASICS
- Video Tour: https://youtu.be/vcvn-rYq9OU
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/keyrenter-st-charles-property-management/?
- Available Date: NOW
- Parking: 2 car garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: Yes (up to 1 dog under 20 lbs)
- Utilities Included: None
-School district: Francis Howell

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program at a price of $30.00 per month. The following items are included as part of the package:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100K and tenant’s personal contents up to $5K)
- HVAC filter delivery every three months
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- One time waiver of NSF fee ($50 value)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW
- Application Fee: $50 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $30 per month
- Security Deposit: Equal to one month rent
- Security Deposit is due 24 hours upon approval
- Pets (if allowed): $25 monthly pet fee + $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet (if applicable). - All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterStCharles.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: 636-707-2000 with any questions

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5895402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Capri Way have any available units?
4223 Capri Way has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4223 Capri Way have?
Some of 4223 Capri Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Capri Way currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Capri Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Capri Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4223 Capri Way is pet friendly.
Does 4223 Capri Way offer parking?
Yes, 4223 Capri Way offers parking.
Does 4223 Capri Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4223 Capri Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Capri Way have a pool?
No, 4223 Capri Way does not have a pool.
Does 4223 Capri Way have accessible units?
No, 4223 Capri Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Capri Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4223 Capri Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4223 Capri Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4223 Capri Way has units with air conditioning.
