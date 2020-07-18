4223 Capri Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage guest parking online portal

Top Floor Condo with One Car Garage - Fantastic location at 94/Page Extension and Mid Rivers! Water, sewer, and trash included - you only pay electric! This top level condo includes a private one car garage! Beautiful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. The great room is wide open and provides easy access to the dining room and kitchen. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, en suite, oversized walk in closet, and private access to the balcony deck. The laundry is located IN UNIT, and washer and dryer is included. Extra storage room in the basement, plus a private one car garage!! Enjoy access to the beautiful lake and walking paths. This one isn't going to last long! Up to 1 dog under 20 lbs welcome with $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet plus $25/pet rent per month. Each tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage program at $30/month which includes quarterly HVAC filter delivery, renters liability insurance, online portal, and more!



THE BASICS

- Video Tour: https://youtu.be/vcvn-rYq9OU

- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/keyrenter-st-charles-property-management/?

- Available Date: NOW

- Parking: 2 car garage

- Lease Term: One Year Minimum

- Pets Allowed: Yes (up to 1 dog under 20 lbs)

- Utilities Included: None

-School district: Francis Howell



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program at a price of $30.00 per month. The following items are included as part of the package:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100K and tenant’s personal contents up to $5K)

- HVAC filter delivery every three months

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

- One time waiver of NSF fee ($50 value)



IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW

- Application Fee: $50 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days.)

- Tenant Advantage Program: $30 per month

- Security Deposit: Equal to one month rent

- Security Deposit is due 24 hours upon approval

- Pets (if allowed): $25 monthly pet fee + $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet (if applicable). - All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterStCharles.com/pets

- Contact Us - Call or Text: 636-707-2000 with any questions



Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5895402)