Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

59 Apartments for rent in St. Peters, MO with garage

St. Peters apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,036
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1410 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
331 Westminster Drive
331 Westminster Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1608 sqft
UPDATED OLDER HOME CHARM! If you love all the character older homes have to offer but with all the modern updates, you'll love this 3Bed/2Bath hidden gem in the heart of St. Peters.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cave Springs Estates
1 Unit Available
1354 Blue Ridge
1354 Blue Ridge Drive, St. Peters, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1756 sqft
Finished family room, bedroom and bath in basement with walkout to fenced back yard. Deposit $1475. New carpet and paint throughout. Pets okay subject to approval and $500 per pet deposit and $25 per month per pet. Agent is Owner.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14 Jody Drive
14 Jody Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Three bedroom/three bath home for lease in Brookmount Estates! Laminate wood flooring throughout the entire main level except the kitchen & baths that have ceramic tile. The family room has skylights & vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hickory Ridge
1 Unit Available
30 Amberly
30 Amberly Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1362 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of St. Peters
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
67 David
67 David Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a HUGE fenced in yard, 1 car garage, in a well sought out area!!!! 3 Spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, updated bathroom and new flooring in the kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
134 Shirley Ridge Drive
134 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Spacious 2BR/2BA third-floor condo with 1 car garage for lease in the beautiful Meadow Ridge subdivision. Two master suites with tons of natural light and access to the private patio.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
211 Shirley Ridge Drive
211 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Beautifully updated and spacious 2BR/1BA ground level condo for lease in Meadow Ridge subdivision.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
801 Tamerton
801 Tamerton Place, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
This perfect 3 bed 2.5 bath property located in St. Peters is perfect for you! Over 1700sqft with large unfinished basement. Located on a corner lot with a level fenced in yard and patio perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3331 Eagles Hill
3331 Eagles Hill Ridge, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
162 South Brighton Park Court
162 South Brighton Park Court, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2560 sqft
Turn the key and move into this impressive 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story with over 2500 sq. ft of well appointed living space! This home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot facing common ground. Double doors open into a den/living room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1422 Ramona Lane
1422 Ramona Lane, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
864 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom ranch in the heart of St. Charles! Just minutes from highways 94 and 364. New flooring, stainless steel appliances, and paint throughout! Finished lower level! Fenced backyard! Garage! Don't miss out on this one!
Results within 5 miles of St. Peters
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$935
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,074
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2905 Essex St
2905 Essex Street, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
St Charles! - Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home. Walk-in to a spacious living room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors which flow through the updated kitchen, hallway and bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7449 Cinnamon Teal
7449 Cinnamon Teal Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
You MUST see this beautiful home today! Conveniently located near Hwy 40 and the Page extension, this home is tucked into a subdivision that backs to a gently rolling common ground with a stocked lake! The inside of this home is perfect for

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
505 Saint Christopher Drive
505 Saint Christopher Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3bed/1.5bath ranch has recently been remodeled! Great location in the heart of O'Fallon! Newer flooring and paint throughout, along with newer appliances, 1 car garage and fenced backyard! This home won't last long!

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2224 Alexandria Court
2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1606 sqft
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in St. Peters, MO

St. Peters apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

