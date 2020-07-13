All apartments in St. Peters
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

Sun River Village

100 Broadridge Ln · (636) 200-5264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO 63376

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 503 · Avail. Aug 22

$954

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 712 · Avail. Aug 8

$964

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 1023 · Avail. Jul 16

$966

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2505 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,093

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 2502 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,123

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 3003 · Avail. now

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sun River Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
clubhouse
dog park
package receiving
tennis court
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Sun River Village is conveniently located between I-70 and I-64 off Hwy 94 in St. Peters, MO and close to all St. Louis has to offer. This property is in the Francis Howell School District and near the Page Extension, Westport and Earth City. Sun River Village is a pet friendly apartment community that offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, year-round swimming with indoor heated indoor pool and hot tub with jets, an outdoor pool, wood-burning fireplaces in select units, private patios and free covered parking. Whether you crave and active or a relaxed lifestyle, Sun River Village apartments has the home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 to 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $175 per pet
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sun River Village have any available units?
Sun River Village has 20 units available starting at $954 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sun River Village have?
Some of Sun River Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sun River Village currently offering any rent specials?
Sun River Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sun River Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Sun River Village is pet friendly.
Does Sun River Village offer parking?
Yes, Sun River Village offers parking.
Does Sun River Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sun River Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sun River Village have a pool?
Yes, Sun River Village has a pool.
Does Sun River Village have accessible units?
No, Sun River Village does not have accessible units.
Does Sun River Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sun River Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Sun River Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sun River Village has units with air conditioning.

