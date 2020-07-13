Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning cable included carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub clubhouse dog park package receiving tennis court

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Sun River Village is conveniently located between I-70 and I-64 off Hwy 94 in St. Peters, MO and close to all St. Louis has to offer. This property is in the Francis Howell School District and near the Page Extension, Westport and Earth City. Sun River Village is a pet friendly apartment community that offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, year-round swimming with indoor heated indoor pool and hot tub with jets, an outdoor pool, wood-burning fireplaces in select units, private patios and free covered parking. Whether you crave and active or a relaxed lifestyle, Sun River Village apartments has the home for you.