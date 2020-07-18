All apartments in St. Louis County
8519 Katherine Ave

8519 Katharine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8519 Katharine Avenue, St. Louis County, MO 63121
Bel-Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
8519 Katherine Ave is in the Normandy area! St. Louis County

Minutes from shopping centers and entertainment. Adorable 2-bedroom 2 bath home with open kitchen floor plan, laminated wood floors throughout, fresh paint, main level laundry and unfinished basement for extra storage. It also has a deck off the back of home and a large detached garage in the rear of home. Renting for $850 a month. To view this property download the RENTLY app today and request a tour today!

Starting Point Property Management manages this home so please contact our office for more details. 636-573-1200

If you are interested in applying for this home, please visit our website at https://rentorown.property.com to fill out your application. Please review our qualifying standards on our website to see if you'll qualify.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Water, sewer, trash, electric and gas. Renters insurance is required and maintained throughout the lease term on 1-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8519 Katherine Ave have any available units?
8519 Katherine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis County, MO.
What amenities does 8519 Katherine Ave have?
Some of 8519 Katherine Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8519 Katherine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8519 Katherine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8519 Katherine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8519 Katherine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis County.
Does 8519 Katherine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8519 Katherine Ave offers parking.
Does 8519 Katherine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8519 Katherine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8519 Katherine Ave have a pool?
No, 8519 Katherine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8519 Katherine Ave have accessible units?
No, 8519 Katherine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8519 Katherine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8519 Katherine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8519 Katherine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8519 Katherine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
