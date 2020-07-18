Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

8519 Katherine Ave is in the Normandy area! St. Louis County



Minutes from shopping centers and entertainment. Adorable 2-bedroom 2 bath home with open kitchen floor plan, laminated wood floors throughout, fresh paint, main level laundry and unfinished basement for extra storage. It also has a deck off the back of home and a large detached garage in the rear of home. Renting for $850 a month. To view this property download the RENTLY app today and request a tour today!



Starting Point Property Management manages this home so please contact our office for more details. 636-573-1200



If you are interested in applying for this home, please visit our website at https://rentorown.property.com to fill out your application. Please review our qualifying standards on our website to see if you'll qualify.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Water, sewer, trash, electric and gas. Renters insurance is required and maintained throughout the lease term on 1-year lease.