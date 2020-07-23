/
jefferson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM
147 Apartments for rent in Jefferson County, MO📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
5285 Sandy Brae Lane
5285 Sandy Lane, Byrnes Mill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Brand new single family home for the 55+ age group, with monthly mixers, access to clubhouse, social events and common areas. It has a 2 car garage and reinforced closet in the master bedroom for storms.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
14 El Jer Drive
14 El Jer Drive, Cedar Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1720 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Beautiful, 3 Bed 2 Bath, newly renovated home. Updated kitchen and new LVT flooring and ceramic tile throughout.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2293 Maxville Lane
2293 Maxville Lane, Arnold, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
651 Green Jade Dr
651 Green Jade Drive, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
985 sqft
Spacious 2 bed / 2bath in Fenton - Property Id: 315110 Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the first level with just
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
642 S Old Hwy 141
642 S Old Highway 141, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
945 sqft
Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the third level with just the right updates to make it perfect for today's
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
194 Brandy Mill
194 Brandy Mill Circle, High Ridge, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1028 sqft
This very nice 2 bed 2 full bath 2nd floor condo is very conveniently located near shopping, schools and much more. This unit has some newer wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a nice balcony off of the living room and is over 1000 sq. ft.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2073 Saxon
2073 Saxon Dr, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
Arnold Townhome * Living Room * Eat-in Kitchen with Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal and Refrigerator * 2 Bedroom * 1.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
884 Woodridge Drive
884 Woodridge Drive, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Totally updated throughout. Condo is located in the quiet Woodridge Estates Subdivision. Laminate wood floors in lvg/dng and hllwy, bedrooms have carpet. There is a full size family room and laundry Room down stairs.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5376 Lakewood Terrace
5376 Lakewood Terrace, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
852 sqft
Pride of Ownership shows! This Immaculate Villa features 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, open floor plan on main level that includes a galley style kitchen with upgraded 42 inch medium oak cabinets, pantry, built-in appliances including a
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1119 Westward Trails Drive
1119 Westward Trails Dr, Jefferson County, MO
Studio
$825
960 sqft
Great Townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. Located in the Fox C-6 school district. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Living room, eat-in kitchen, laundry hook-up. Laminate floors throughout.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1128 Westward Trails Drive
1128 Westward Trails Drive, Jefferson County, MO
Studio
$795
Great Townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. Located in the Fox C-6 school district. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Living room, eat-in kitchen, laundry hook-up. This Townhouse even has it's on back yard! Monthly lease amount includes sewer.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
46 El Jer Drive
46 El Jer Drive, Cedar Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2142 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
1700
1700 Benton Drive, Jefferson County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1443 sqft
This BRAND NEW construction home features three bedrooms and two baths and a great open floor plan making this home live large.Stainless Steel appliances and a neutral color palette round out the features of this home perfectly.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Imperial
7 Highview Drive
7 Highview Drive, Imperial, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
4 bed 1 bath in Jefferson County!! - This 4 bedroom / 1 Bath home backs up to the woods on a quiet street. Kitchen comes complete with tons of cabinet space, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Tile and laminate flooring through out the entire home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4640 Big 3 Acres
4640 Big Three Acres, Jefferson County, MO
Studio
$3,200
7700 sqft
Fabulous 12 acres of fenced property with outside storage. The property is know as Big 3 Auto Salvage and is just east of Buchheits of House Springs. A great opportunity for any business that needs truck, bus, RV or any type of outside storage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
207 South Second Street
207 S 2nd St, Festus, MO
Studio
$550
Location, Location, Location!!! Captivating commercial space is available in the center of downtown Festus Main Street with plenty of space and lots of potential. Easy access, high visibility.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
911 North Truman
911 N Truman Blvd, Crystal City, MO
Studio
$800
1000 sqft
Business opportunity is knocking! This corner location is ideal for a multitude of uses. Great traffic counts, great foot traffic. Small retail or personal services such as beauty salons, barber shops or tattoo parlors.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7063 State Road Bb
7063 State Road Bb, Cedar Hill, MO
Studio
$1,500
1643 sqft
What is it that they say about location in Real Estate? They usually say location is everything. If your business depends on high traffic counts/visibility & easy Hwy access, look at this.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
206 East Main St #A
206 Main St, Festus, MO
Studio
$950
1957 sqft
Location, location, location! Located on revitalized Festus Main Street this space has so many possibilities. The space is divided into three areas. Currently has a retail space, two meeting rooms, storage, and a private bathroom.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
121 Osage Executive Circle
121 Osage Executive Circle, Byrnes Mill, MO
Studio
$1,500
Hwy 30 visibility/frontage. Approximately 1200 SF, with 2 large offices, 2 storage area, kitchenette could be another office. Large showroom space with built in desk space. Was a State Farm Insurance office for many years.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2868 Seckman
2868 Seckman Rd, Jefferson County, MO
Studio
$1,500
7500 sqft
Greata Visibilty excellent retail, storefront/ office space. Square footage 1500 s.f. approx 35 parking spaces available. Tenant responsible for own utilities. Take advantage of this great opportunity. Prior tenant was a sub shop.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4602 SIESTA
4602 Siesta Ln, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1530 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME FOR LEASE! The ASHLAND is a Ranch open floor plan boasts spacious great room opens to large kitchen with center island. 2 car garage is 19'4x19'4. Master suite has separate hallway, full bath, huge walk-in closet.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
214 Main St (Lower)
214 East Main Street, Festus, MO
Studio
$1,500
1365 sqft
Fully Renovated Office Space available immediately with ample parking available. Perfect for CPA, Legal, really any professional services.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
209 East Main St #A
209 Main St, Festus, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1140 sqft
Down on Main Street......come get in on all the action! Fantastic 2nd story, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment, located on revitalized Festus Main Street. This updated apartment, boasting almost 1200 sq ft.
