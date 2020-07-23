/
/
monroe county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:35 AM
311 Apartments for rent in Monroe County, IL📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
207 North Main Unit 108B Street
207 N Main St, Columbia, IL
Studio
$350
276 sqft
Commercial space within a 14 unit building on Main Street in Columbia. This is a great size unit to get your office outside of your home, a second location or to have clients come visit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4249 Hanover Road
4249 Hanover Road, Monroe County, IL
Studio
$4,000
6000 sqft
For Lease only! Located just off of RTE 3 this commercial space offers ~800 sq feet with a carpeted office space and bathroom that is air conditioned as well as ~6000 sq feet of warehouse space with 2 docks.
1 of 16
Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1042 Gilmore Lake Road
1042 Gilmore Lake Road, Monroe County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
987 sqft
2 bedroom rental. Charming country setting, lots of updates, clean and ready to move in. Large spacious rooms, built in shelves/bookcases, laminate flooring appliances included. Private back yard, and best of all the owner mows the grass.
Results within 1 mile of Monroe County
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe County
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
11 Units Available
Oakville
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
2 Units Available
Princeton Heights
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$808
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
23 Units Available
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
846 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
5 Units Available
Oakville
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
3 Units Available
Oakville
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1066 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Oakville
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
3402 Longview Drive
3402 Longview Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
984 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1954772 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
4119 Minnesota Avenue
4119 Minnesota Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Tower Grove South
3926 Tholozan Avenue
3926 Tholozan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1904646 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2293 Maxville Lane
2293 Maxville Lane, Arnold, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
4429 Neosho Street
4429 Neosho Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1297 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1225957 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Affton
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, double bowl vanity, and a walk-in shower with seating.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
4608 Loughborough Ave 1E
4608 Loughborough Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment in Boulevard Heights - Property Id: 265129 1 bedroom shot gun style apartment in Boulevard Heights Hardwood floors Bonus room off the kitchen 1st floor units Tenant pays gas and electric NO EVICTIONS FELONIES OR
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
2804 Blackforest Dr D
2804 Black Forest Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
747 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath Condo - Property Id: 88706 Wood floors through kitchen and living area with carpeted bedroom. Large walk in closets in bedroom and living room. Newer bathroom and lighting fixtures. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
37 Kassebaum Lane, Unit 206
37 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
941 sqft
Condo for Rent in South County - Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air, electric heat, carpet, hardwood floors, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer (electric), 1 carport space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carondelet
5228 Tennessee Avenue
5228 Tennessee Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
- Trash and water - $30 per month - Sewer included in the rent - 1 small pet with $25 month - $30 non-refundable application fee per person over the age of 18 for criminal and background - Not Section 8 Approved Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19 saint gregory
19 St Gregory Drive, Cahokia, IL
Studio
$800
- (RLNE5907013)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
3429 Osage Street
3429 Osage Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
635 sqft
COMING SOON!! ONE BEDROOM HOUSE IN DUTCHTOWN - COMING SOON!! House will be ready to move in by the end of this month. 1st floor has a living room, dining room and kitchen with door to the fenced-in backyard and the 2nd floor has the bedroom.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
4075 Bowen St
4075 Bowen Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath w/ Den! 1200.00 Sq Ft. - 2 Bed, 1 Bath w/ Den! 1200.00 Sq Ft. (RLNE5834595)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
4432 South Grand Blvd
4432 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Gorgeous oversized 2 bedroom! - Welcome to this 2nd floor unit! It is full of updates throughout! New laminate flooring, fresh paint, and updated kitchen and bath.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Monroe County area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
St. Louis, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, Florissant, and Maryland Heights have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOConcord, MOAffton, MOSunset Hills, MOFestus, MOCahokia, ILFenton, MO