All apartments in St. Charles
Find more places like 1005 Pine St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Charles, MO
/
1005 Pine St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1005 Pine St.

1005 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Charles
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1005 Pine Street, St. Charles, MO 63301

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
2 Bedroom Townhome in the heart of St. Charles! - This cozy townhome features newer living room carpet, newer kitchen flooring and beautiful hardwood floors upstairs. In the back yard there's a private courtyard and a closet/shed for extra storage. Located within steps of beautiful Blanchette Park!

LEASE TERMS & RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS:

-Total move-in cost of $1650
(Security Deposit: $875 plus first month's rent: $775)
-Minimum verifiable net income of $2325 per month.
-No evictions, landlord actions or judgments due to non-payment of rent or property damage to previous landlords.
-See website for complete list of rental qualifications
-Smoking in all forms of smoking or vaping, even smoking or vaping for medical reasons is prohibited in the property.
-In-home visit required.

The application fee is $35 for EACH applicant over 18 yrs old. Minimum standard lease is 12 months. Resident is responsible for yard and all utilities. Sorry, no dogs allowed at this property. We do allow up to 2 cats with a refundable pet deposit, Pet Screening and pet rent (see pet policy for more details).

For more information or to schedule a showing, contact 4 Star Properties at 636-206-8684.

School District: St. Charles: Coverdell Elem, Jefferson/Hardin, St. Charles HS

Subdivision: McIlheneys Addition

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5826147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Pine St. have any available units?
1005 Pine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Charles, MO.
How much is rent in St. Charles, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Pine St. have?
Some of 1005 Pine St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Pine St. currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Pine St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Pine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Pine St. is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Pine St. offer parking?
No, 1005 Pine St. does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Pine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Pine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Pine St. have a pool?
No, 1005 Pine St. does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Pine St. have accessible units?
No, 1005 Pine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Pine St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Pine St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr
St. Charles, MO 63303
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext
St. Charles, MO 63301
Springwell Village
238 W Wellspring Way
St. Charles, MO 63303
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct
St. Charles, MO 63303
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St
St. Charles, MO 63303
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln
St. Charles, MO 63303
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St
St. Charles, MO 63301
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle
St. Charles, MO 63303

Similar Pages

St. Charles 1 BedroomsSt. Charles 2 Bedrooms
St. Charles Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Charles Pet Friendly Places
St. Charles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lindenwood UniversitySouthwestern Illinois College
Fontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State University
Ranken Technical College