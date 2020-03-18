1005 Pine St.

Amenities

2 Bedroom Townhome in the heart of St. Charles! - This cozy townhome features newer living room carpet, newer kitchen flooring and beautiful hardwood floors upstairs. In the back yard there's a private courtyard and a closet/shed for extra storage. Located within steps of beautiful Blanchette Park!



LEASE TERMS & RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS:



-Total move-in cost of $1650

(Security Deposit: $875 plus first month's rent: $775)

-Minimum verifiable net income of $2325 per month.

-No evictions, landlord actions or judgments due to non-payment of rent or property damage to previous landlords.

-See website for complete list of rental qualifications

-Smoking in all forms of smoking or vaping, even smoking or vaping for medical reasons is prohibited in the property.

-In-home visit required.



The application fee is $35 for EACH applicant over 18 yrs old. Minimum standard lease is 12 months. Resident is responsible for yard and all utilities. Sorry, no dogs allowed at this property. We do allow up to 2 cats with a refundable pet deposit, Pet Screening and pet rent (see pet policy for more details).



For more information or to schedule a showing, contact 4 Star Properties at 636-206-8684.



School District: St. Charles: Coverdell Elem, Jefferson/Hardin, St. Charles HS



Subdivision: McIlheneys Addition



No Dogs Allowed



