207 Golfview Drive
207 Golfview Drive

207 Golfview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

207 Golfview Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of the promotional offers! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Golfview Drive have any available units?
207 Golfview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 207 Golfview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Golfview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Golfview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Golfview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 207 Golfview Drive offer parking?
No, 207 Golfview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 207 Golfview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Golfview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Golfview Drive have a pool?
No, 207 Golfview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 Golfview Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Golfview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Golfview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Golfview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Golfview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Golfview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
