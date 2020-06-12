/
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM
35 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pleasant Hill, MO
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1707 Lee Ln
1707 Lee Lane, Pleasant Hill, MO
GORGEOUS REMODEL! BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME WITH BRAND NEW CARPET AND HARD WOOD FLOORS. KITCHEN NEW TOP 2 BOTTOM WITH CUTSOM CABINETS. LOVELY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH NICE FIREPLACE. BASEMENT FINISHED WITH EXTRA BEDROOM AND BATHROOM.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
200 Palmer Court
200 Palmer Ct, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
616 Terry Drive
616 Terry Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Another Great Listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse! This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms and will be available on 7/15/2020. It is located at 616 Terry Drive in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
1912 Cypress Way
1912 Cypress Way, Pleasant Hill, MO
This is such a beautiful home that has many luxurious amenities that make coming home a welcome contrast to the stressors of day to day life. The master bedroom and master bath stand out in particular in this home.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
217 Palmer Court
217 Palmer Ct, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
1515 Champion Drive
1515 Champion Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
2129 Sunset Circle
2129 Sunset Circle, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2016 sqft
Great location and easy access to get around the city. This home has a lot of space and offers 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, eat in kitchen with appliances, formal dining room and a 2 car attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Hill
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
1403 South Huntington Drive
1403 South Huntington Drive, Greenwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1550 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Very nice home in excellent shape w/extra deep lot backing up to mature trees including privacy fence.
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
1407 Birch Drive
1407 Birch Drive, Greenwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Hill
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
17 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
2 Units Available
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1775 sqft
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple 36 is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
50 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Arborwalk
27 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
213 SW Rose St
213 Rose St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1253 sqft
213 SW Rose St Available 06/19/20 Brand New 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and See this Brand New, All on One Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
202 SW Marigold St
202 SW Marigold St, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1580 sqft
Brand New 3 Bed Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1629 SW Shelby Dr
1629 Southwest Shelby Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 SW Richwood Ln
309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1404 SW Peggy Cir
1404 Southwest Peggy Circle, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house just finished rehab and it beautiful! Brand new kitchen with granite countertops opens into a large dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
1 Unit Available
702 Northwest O'Brien Road
702 Northwest O'brien Road, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1176 sqft
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Donwtown Lee's Summit
1 Unit Available
114 Southwest Oxford Place
114 Southwest Oxford Place, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
405 Southeast Claremont Street
405 Southeast Claremont Street, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Keystone Estates
1 Unit Available
101 Southeast Keystone Circle
101 South Keystone Drive, Blue Springs, MO
Beautiful Huge Tri Level that offers 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. This home is so open with 3 levels of living space that offers lots of natural light and a basement. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in your eat in kitchen/dining room combo.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
415 Southwest Stratford Road
415 Stratford Road, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1040 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
