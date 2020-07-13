/
38 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pleasant Hill, MO
1 Unit Available
1912 Cypress Way
1912 Cypress Way, Pleasant Hill, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2470 sqft
This is such a beautiful home that has many luxurious amenities that make coming home a welcome contrast to the stressors of day to day life. The master bedroom and master bath stand out in particular in this home.
1 Unit Available
217 Palmer Court
217 Palmer Ct, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.
1 Unit Available
1515 Champion Drive
1515 Champion Dr, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2129 Sunset Circle
2129 Sunset Circle, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2016 sqft
Great location and easy access to get around the city. This home has a lot of space and offers 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, eat in kitchen with appliances, formal dining room and a 2 car attached garage.
1 Unit Available
1202 Ridge Tree Lane
1202 Ridge Tree Lane, Pleasant Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This home will be available on 9/15/2020. This beautiful 1 year old home in Pleasant Hill is located at 1202 Ridge Tree Lane.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Hill
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
1403 South Huntington Drive
1403 South Huntington Drive, Greenwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1550 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Very nice home in excellent shape w/extra deep lot backing up to mature trees including privacy fence.
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
1407 Birch Drive
1407 Birch Drive, Greenwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Hill
39 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$903
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
12 Units Available
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1172 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
7 Units Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,207
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
10 Units Available
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,124
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1249 sqft
The Donovan will showcase modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with an abundance of exceptional amenities.
3 Units Available
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.
14 Units Available
Arborwalk
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$966
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
5 Units Available
Downtown Lee's Summit
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
960 sqft
At the Park Lane in Summit, MO, residents can relish the nearby Crossing and Summit Fair and take advantage of proximity to the I-470 and Route 50. Homes can with full kitchen appliances and patio/balcony.
5 Units Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
876 sqft
Close to Highway 291 and Highway 50. Amenities include a lush courtyard with a barbecue area and swimming pool. Air-conditioned units have sleek, modern appliances and spacious storage.
2 Units Available
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Maple Estates is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life.
1 Unit Available
415 Southwest Stratford Road
415 Stratford Road, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1040 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 Unit Available
8082 SW 5th St
8082 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1167 sqft
Now offering at a reduced rate of $1265 for a 14-month lease! 3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
1600 SW 2nd Street
1600 Southwest 2nd Street, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1256 sqft
COMING SOON!! 4 Bedroom in Lee's Summit - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom house in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen with tons of
1 Unit Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
114 Southwest Oxford Place
114 Southwest Oxford Place, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$949
1300 sqft
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.
1 Unit Available
517 Southeast Onyx Drive
517 Southeast Onyx Drive, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1891 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 Unit Available
1404 SW Peggy Cir
1404 Southwest Peggy Circle, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house just finished rehab and it beautiful! Brand new kitchen with granite countertops opens into a large dining area.
1 Unit Available
216 SE Wingate Street, Unit D
216 Southeast Wingate Street, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, tucked back in a neighborhood, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. New stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures.
1 Unit Available
Donwtown Lee's Summit
407 Southwest Highland Street
407 Southwest Highland Street, Lee's Summit, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
There are no agents and no pressure - a hassle free and relaxed viewing experience. Maintain social distance and easily tour this home yourself. Control of your home is at your fingertips.
