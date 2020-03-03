All apartments in Platte City
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

2528 Bent Oak Ct

2528 Bent Oak Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Bent Oak Ct, Platte City, MO 64079

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2528 Bent Oak Ct Available 04/13/20 Platte City 2 Bedroom Duplex-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1223682?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Nice sized clean two bedroom, two bath duplex in Platte City in a great central location close to grocery stores, gas stations, and shops. Vaulted ceilings in living-room with decorative fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with appliances including dishwasher. Laundry room and second full bathroom in the finished basement.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5488616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 Bent Oak Ct have any available units?
2528 Bent Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Platte City, MO.
What amenities does 2528 Bent Oak Ct have?
Some of 2528 Bent Oak Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 Bent Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Bent Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Bent Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2528 Bent Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2528 Bent Oak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2528 Bent Oak Ct offers parking.
Does 2528 Bent Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 Bent Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Bent Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 2528 Bent Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2528 Bent Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 2528 Bent Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Bent Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 Bent Oak Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2528 Bent Oak Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2528 Bent Oak Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

