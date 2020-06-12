/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Platte City, MO
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
501 Arehart Ln
501 Arehart Lane, Platte City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1008 sqft
This house is brand new from top to bottom! There is a new kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops! All new flooring and designer paint colors! This house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths on the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Platte City
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13715 Chinkapin Circle
13715 Chinkapin Circle, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath Oak Valley Townhouse - 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in the Oak Valley subdivision. This town house features an open concept kitchen/living room with, granite counter tops in the Kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15484 NW 124th
15484 NW 124th St, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Three bedroom, two bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Platte City
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12309 Fox Creek Dr
12309 Fox Creek Dr, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Three bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Fox Creek, nice upgrades, stainless appliances, washer/dryer furnished, ceramic tile, ceiling fans, fireplace, single garage with remote, swimming pool
Results within 10 miles of Platte City
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
89 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1316 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15103 NW Brink Meyer Rd
15103 Northwest Brink-Myer Road, Parkville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1320 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville with First Month Free - The address listed is to get you to the development. The actual address does not show up correctly, it is 6844 Susann St Parkville, MO 64152. Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd
15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd, Parkville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1550 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Car Townhome in Parkville with First Month Free - The address listed is to get you to the development. The actual address does not show up correctly, it is 6840 Susann St Parkville, MO 64152.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
902 North 12th Street
902 North 12th Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
768 sqft
w/d hookups, large living area, 2 full baths, walk in closet master bedroom in basement, half wrap around deck, off street parking and a shed. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
6741 Northwest Brink Street
6741 Northwest Brink Drive, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1192 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
68 Logan Street
68 Logan Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1258 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Leavenworth Ranch Home - Come check out this remodeled and updated 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths.
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Jackson Street
1013 Jackson Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
1138 Ironmoulders Street
1138 Iron Moulders Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1482 sqft
Great True ranch, three bedrooms and two full baths, large living room, with family room in basement. Sun filled breakfast room with open kitchen. All seasons room just off the kitchen with entrance to backyard and HUGE detached garage. 18 ft.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Royal Oaks North
1 Unit Available
7714 Northwest 69th Terrace
7714 Northwest 69th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1440 sqft
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
13455 North Robin Hood Lane
13455 N Robinhood Ln, Platte County, MO
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Farm House located on a 1 acre lot in the Platte County School District - This Country Farm House is located on a 1 acre lot on a working ranch--Therefor NO OUTSIDE PETS.
