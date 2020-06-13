Apartment List
/
MO
/
platte city
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Platte City, MO

Finding an apartment in Platte City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:57pm
4 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1813 1st St
1813 1st St, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Affordable Platte City Duplex-Available in JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1709055?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2115 Catie Lane
2115 Catie Ln, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 252474 Great 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome, with garage parking. Great space, and location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252474 Property Id 252474 (RLNE5830323)
Results within 1 mile of Platte City

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15536 NW 124th
15536 NW 124th St, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1418 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent in Fox Creek.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
15380 NW 137th St.
15380 Northwest 137th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1890 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Platte City - Three bedroom two and a half bath house in family friendly neighborhood of Oak Creek in Platte City. Fenced yard, deck, finished basement, two car garage, fireplace and eat-in kitchen. Close to Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
13642 Oak Valley Drive
13642 Oak Valley Drive, Platte County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1364 sqft
This stunning 2 Story Town home has all the bells and whistles inside as well as neighborhood amenities! Very open floor plan and so functional! Living room has a gas fireplace, LVT flooring, and custom cut out for your TV.
Results within 5 miles of Platte City

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15446 NW 124th St
15446 Northwest 124th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1415 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Fox Creek Townhouse - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision. It features a kitchen with granite counter tops, a tiled back splash,stainless steel appliances, and a tiled floor.
Results within 10 miles of Platte City
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
90 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,064
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$752
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Coves
12 Units Available
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29am
Coves North
3 Units Available
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
One- and two-bedroom apartments located 11 minutes from Kansas City International Airport. Homes feature fireplaces, central air conditioning and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with a clubhouse and picnic area, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,029
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1316 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Platte Ridge
1 Unit Available
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse and dog park. Resident enjoy units with patio or balcony, bathtub and fireplace. Great location for commuters, just off of I-29.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1068 Central St
1068 Central Avenue, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 06/15/20 Cute bungalow with fenced yard - Property Id: 300675 Beautiful home with two bedrooms on main level as well as a large finished attic space great for use as 3rd bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
6741 Northwest Brink Street
6741 Northwest Brink Drive, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1192 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Coves North
1 Unit Available
8508 North Mattox Road
8508 North Mattox Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$872
720 sqft
Our newly renovated apartments feature completely new cabinets, countertops, flooring, and light fixtures as well as brand new washers and dryers included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
923 5th Avenue
923 5th Ave, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
This is a very unique home that is all stone! It has been completely remodeled with all new kitchen with new appliances, and new bath! Granite countertops, beautifully redone hardwoods, tiled wet areas, washer and dryer hook ups on the first

1 of 17

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Jackson Street
1013 Jackson Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 8

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
1138 Ironmoulders Street
1138 Iron Moulders Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1482 sqft
Great True ranch, three bedrooms and two full baths, large living room, with family room in basement. Sun filled breakfast room with open kitchen. All seasons room just off the kitchen with entrance to backyard and HUGE detached garage. 18 ft.

1 of 15

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Royal Oaks North
1 Unit Available
7714 Northwest 69th Terrace
7714 Northwest 69th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1440 sqft
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Coves North
1 Unit Available
8502 North Cosby Avenue
8502 North Cosby Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
720 sqft
Our newly renovated apartments feature completely new cabinets, countertops, flooring, and light fixtures as well as brand new washers and dryers included.

1 of 25

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
13455 North Robin Hood Lane
13455 N Robinhood Ln, Platte County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1988 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Farm House located on a 1 acre lot in the Platte County School District - This Country Farm House is located on a 1 acre lot on a working ranch--Therefor NO OUTSIDE PETS.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Platte City, MO

Finding an apartment in Platte City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Platte City 2 BedroomsPlatte City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlatte City 3 BedroomsPlatte City Apartments with Balcony
Platte City Apartments with GaragePlatte City Apartments with GymPlatte City Apartments with ParkingPlatte City Apartments with Pool
Platte City Apartments with Washer-DryerPlatte City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlatte City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City