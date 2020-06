Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included. It sits on a 1.1 acre with a detached garage. Wonderful backyard on a quiet street. This is a must see and will go fast. Please call or text Jay to set up an appointment at 314-570-1700.