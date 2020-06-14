Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Oakville, MO with garage

Oakville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Oakville
1 Unit Available
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Oakville

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeshire
1 Unit Available
10061 Puttington dr A
10061 Puttington Drive, Lakeshire, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
10061 Puttington dr St Louis MO 63123 - Property Id: 284786 renovated two bedroom with garage ,storage.and laundry hookup for info call 847-204-4629 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4108 Davis St
4108 Davis Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
4108 Davis St., St. Louis, MO 63123 MOVE IN SPECIAL-LIMITED TIME ONLY GET $200 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT IF MOVE IN BY JUNE 19th! AVAILABLE NOW FOR VIEWING! Single Family home in St. Louis City area FOR RENT $1250 a month.

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Oakville
1 Unit Available
4110 Northern Aire Dr
4110 Northern Aire Drive, Mehlville, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1242 sqft
This house is very spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The house is completely renovated. Rent is $1550 per month.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5376 Lakewood Terrace
5376 Lakewood Terrace, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
852 sqft
Pride of Ownership shows! This Immaculate Villa features 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, open floor plan on main level that includes a galley style kitchen with upgraded 42 inch medium oak cabinets, pantry, built-in appliances including a

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Concord
1 Unit Available
4562 Tauneybrook
4562 Tauneybrook Drive, Concord, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Light, bright, and open floor plan with gleaming Refinished hardwood floors! Freshly painted from top to bottom! Beautiful Park like level yard that is one of a kind! Zoned heating and cooling keeps your utility bills down.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11643 Denny Rd
11643 Denny Road, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Ready for move-in! Sought after Sunset Hills ranch home dressed to the nines with stunning renovations! Ideal neighborhood & Lindbergh schools. Fresh landscaping & great curb appeal. Come inside or sit at your leisure on the covered front porch.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Concord
1 Unit Available
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Here's your opportunity to live in a new community in Lindbergh Schools! This three bedroom, four and a half bathroom home is in a great location just moments from Grant's Farm, schools, Grant's Trail, Dressel Elementary, and the new St.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2723 ADOBE
2723 Adobe Drive, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1530 sqft
The ASHLAND is a Ranch open floor plan boasts spacious great room opens to large kitchen with center island. 2 car garage is 19'4x19'4. Master suite has separate hallway, full bath, huge walk-in closet.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2780 ADOBE Drive
2780 Adobe Drive, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,460
2237 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE. The BARKLEY is a 2 story open floor plan w/large great room open to spacious kitchen. Living room/Den/Office @ entry is bonus.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4602 SIESTA
4602 Siesta Ln, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1530 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME FOR LEASE! The ASHLAND is a Ranch open floor plan boasts spacious great room opens to large kitchen with center island. 2 car garage is 19'4x19'4. Master suite has separate hallway, full bath, huge walk-in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Oakville
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cheltenham
23 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,327
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Forest Park Southeast
14 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops. Within walking distance to The Grove and Botanical Heights is Woodward Lofts, a luxury apartment community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,106
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,247
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
Cheltenham
25 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
Compton Heights Historic District
8 Units Available
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cheltenham
21 Units Available
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,263
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,201
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Princeton Heights
1 Unit Available
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$912
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oakville, MO

Oakville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

