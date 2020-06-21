All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:26 AM

514 NE Corder Street, Unit A

514 Northeast Corder Street · (913) 728-5427
Location

514 Northeast Corder Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. Brand new stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures. Finished basement gives you a 2nd living space. Bathroom remodeled with tile. Laundry hook ups, machines can be provided for $60 per month.
Tenant pays all utilities. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Completely renovated duplex in great Lee's Summit location. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping, highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A have any available units?
514 NE Corder Street, Unit A has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A have?
Some of 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
514 NE Corder Street, Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A does offer parking.
Does 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A have a pool?
No, 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 514 NE Corder Street, Unit A has units with air conditioning.
