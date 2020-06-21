514 NE Corder Street, Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. Brand new stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures. Finished basement gives you a 2nd living space. Bathroom remodeled with tile. Laundry hook ups, machines can be provided for $60 per month.

Tenant pays all utilities. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

