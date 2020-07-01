Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 405 SW HOKE LN.
Home
Lee's Summit, MO
405 SW HOKE LN
405 SW HOKE LN
405 Southwest Hoke Lane
No Longer Available
405 Southwest Hoke Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Cedar Creek Village
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CLEAN 4 BEDROOM 2STY HOME READY TO GO LRG BEDROOMS - Property Id: 24985
Large oversized bedrooms. Master on the Main Level with Laundry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24985
Property Id 24985
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5636026)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 405 SW HOKE LN have any available units?
405 SW HOKE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
What amenities does 405 SW HOKE LN have?
Some of 405 SW HOKE LN's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 405 SW HOKE LN currently offering any rent specials?
405 SW HOKE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 SW HOKE LN pet-friendly?
No, 405 SW HOKE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit
.
Does 405 SW HOKE LN offer parking?
No, 405 SW HOKE LN does not offer parking.
Does 405 SW HOKE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 SW HOKE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 SW HOKE LN have a pool?
No, 405 SW HOKE LN does not have a pool.
Does 405 SW HOKE LN have accessible units?
No, 405 SW HOKE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 405 SW HOKE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 SW HOKE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 SW HOKE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 SW HOKE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
