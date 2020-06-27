Rent Calculator
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:48 PM
401 Northeast Grand Avenue
401 Northeast Grand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
401 Northeast Grand Avenue, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely adorable 3 Bedroom Lees Summit Home
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has many great features to offer a new tenant! Enjoy its large windows for lots of natural lighting a nice wooden deck and spacious fenced in backyard!
This home also includes a one-car garage and tons of storage. Make sure to check out this gem today! With a washer and dryer!
Don’t miss out on this great home. Call today to schedule a showing!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 Northeast Grand Avenue have any available units?
401 Northeast Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lee's Summit, MO
.
What amenities does 401 Northeast Grand Avenue have?
Some of 401 Northeast Grand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 401 Northeast Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 Northeast Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Northeast Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Northeast Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 401 Northeast Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 Northeast Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 401 Northeast Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Northeast Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Northeast Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 Northeast Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 Northeast Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 Northeast Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Northeast Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Northeast Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Northeast Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Northeast Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
