401 Northeast Grand Avenue

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely adorable 3 Bedroom Lees Summit Home



This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has many great features to offer a new tenant! Enjoy its large windows for lots of natural lighting a nice wooden deck and spacious fenced in backyard!



This home also includes a one-car garage and tons of storage. Make sure to check out this gem today! With a washer and dryer!



Don’t miss out on this great home. Call today to schedule a showing!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.