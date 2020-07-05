All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 3904 SW Evergreen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
3904 SW Evergreen Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:44 AM

3904 SW Evergreen Lane

3904 Southwest Evergreen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3904 Southwest Evergreen Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64082

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE MID JANUARY 2020 -Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath house features a formal living room and a large family room, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, unfinished basement for storage, all kitchen appliances with microwave, ceiling fans through out, gas fireplace, spacious master bedroom and bath with jacuzzi tub/shower and walk in closet. Fenced in back yard with a double car garage. Tenant pays all utilities - Gas, Electric, Water - Trash is included. Resident maintains lawn and snow removal. Located off 150 Hwy in the Windemere sub division. This is a must see, please call to schedule your tour today.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 SW Evergreen Lane have any available units?
3904 SW Evergreen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 3904 SW Evergreen Lane have?
Some of 3904 SW Evergreen Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 SW Evergreen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3904 SW Evergreen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 SW Evergreen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3904 SW Evergreen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 3904 SW Evergreen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3904 SW Evergreen Lane offers parking.
Does 3904 SW Evergreen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 SW Evergreen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 SW Evergreen Lane have a pool?
No, 3904 SW Evergreen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3904 SW Evergreen Lane have accessible units?
No, 3904 SW Evergreen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 SW Evergreen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3904 SW Evergreen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3904 SW Evergreen Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3904 SW Evergreen Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City