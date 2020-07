Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Newly updated 3 Bedroom 2.0 Bath single family home rents for $1,350.00 per month located at 203 SE Keystone Dr. in Lee's Summit MO 64063. This home has plenty of room with a large backyard and outdoor deck with finished off basement. All new appliances and washer and dryer located in the bottom level. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. This one won't last long so contact Scott at Premiere Property 913.283.7125 or call 636.887.679.