1505 SW Hedgewood Lane Available 06/10/20 {1505} Immaculate Woodland Glen Home + Finished Basement Perfect for in-law Suite + Refinished Hardwood Floors + Wrought Iron Fence - Step through the double doors into the spacious entryway with dramatic staircase!



Main level features hardwood flooring throughout the formal dining room, great room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, kitchen and breakfast room. Convenient wet bar between the kitchen and dining room! First floor bedroom perfect for an office or bedroom with full bathroom.



Upstairs master suite has vaulted ceilings, sitting room, double vanity, walk in shower, whirlpool tub and walk in closet!



Two additional bedrooms share Jack and Jill shower. Fifth bedroom with private, en suite bathroom! Bedroom level laundry.



Incredible finished basement with second full kitchen and additional W/D hook up. Huge family room perfect for entertaining - 65 inch TV and sounds system included! Bonus room could be non conforming bedroom with small closet just outside. Full bathroom with standing tile shower.



New wrought iron fence. Three car garage. Community Pool.



DINING 14X15

GREAT 18X19

KITCHEN 17X18

1st Fl Bed 15X16

Master 23X20

Bed 3 12X14

Bed 4 12X12

Bed 5 16X11

FAMILY 35X20



