Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

1505 SW Hedgewood Lane

1505 Southwest Hedgewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Southwest Hedgewood Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
pool table
garage
1505 SW Hedgewood Lane Available 06/10/20 {1505} Immaculate Woodland Glen Home + Finished Basement Perfect for in-law Suite + Refinished Hardwood Floors + Wrought Iron Fence - Step through the double doors into the spacious entryway with dramatic staircase!

Main level features hardwood flooring throughout the formal dining room, great room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, kitchen and breakfast room. Convenient wet bar between the kitchen and dining room! First floor bedroom perfect for an office or bedroom with full bathroom.

Upstairs master suite has vaulted ceilings, sitting room, double vanity, walk in shower, whirlpool tub and walk in closet!

Two additional bedrooms share Jack and Jill shower. Fifth bedroom with private, en suite bathroom! Bedroom level laundry.

Incredible finished basement with second full kitchen and additional W/D hook up. Huge family room perfect for entertaining - 65 inch TV and sounds system included! Bonus room could be non conforming bedroom with small closet just outside. Full bathroom with standing tile shower.

New wrought iron fence. Three car garage. Community Pool.

DINING 14X15
GREAT 18X19
KITCHEN 17X18
1st Fl Bed 15X16
Master 23X20
Bed 3 12X14
Bed 4 12X12
Bed 5 16X11
FAMILY 35X20

(RLNE5755519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane have any available units?
1505 SW Hedgewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane have?
Some of 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1505 SW Hedgewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane offers parking.
Does 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane has a pool.
Does 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 SW Hedgewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

