All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1315 South West Georgetown Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1315 South West Georgetown Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:00 PM

1315 South West Georgetown Drive

1315 SW Georgetown Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1315 SW Georgetown Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Stoney Creek Estates

Amenities

google fiber
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
google fiber
Another Great Listing From Diana and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Please see link to video walkthrough. Click on the link to view video. https://youtu.be/ttLZVQEjTSs Open 2 story with formal dining, HUGE Master walk-in closet & double vanity, whirlpool tub, Additional storage on both sides of master bedroom closet. fireplace, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings. Beautifully finished basement, Large fenced in backyard, located in coveted Stoney Creek neighborhood. Lee's Summit West schools and GOOGLE FIBER Installed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 South West Georgetown Drive have any available units?
1315 South West Georgetown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1315 South West Georgetown Drive have?
Some of 1315 South West Georgetown Drive's amenities include google fiber, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 South West Georgetown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1315 South West Georgetown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 South West Georgetown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1315 South West Georgetown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 1315 South West Georgetown Drive offer parking?
No, 1315 South West Georgetown Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1315 South West Georgetown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 South West Georgetown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 South West Georgetown Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1315 South West Georgetown Drive has a pool.
Does 1315 South West Georgetown Drive have accessible units?
No, 1315 South West Georgetown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 South West Georgetown Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 South West Georgetown Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 South West Georgetown Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 South West Georgetown Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Maple Estates North
920 Northeast Ridgeview Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City