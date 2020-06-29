1315 South West Georgetown Drive

Amenities

Another Great Listing From Diana and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Please see link to video walkthrough. Click on the link to view video. https://youtu.be/ttLZVQEjTSs Open 2 story with formal dining, HUGE Master walk-in closet & double vanity, whirlpool tub, Additional storage on both sides of master bedroom closet. fireplace, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings. Beautifully finished basement, Large fenced in backyard, located in coveted Stoney Creek neighborhood. Lee's Summit West schools and GOOGLE FIBER Installed!