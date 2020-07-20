All apartments in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit, MO
1304 Southeast 7th Street
Last updated May 15 2019 at 3:59 PM

1304 Southeast 7th Street

1304 Southeast 7th Street · No Longer Available
Lee's Summit
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Pools
Apartments with Parking
Location

1304 Southeast 7th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Vista Del Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bdrm, 2 bath TRUE RANCH, located just of 50 Highway and 291 North. Vaulted great room with brick fireplace & skylights, built-in shelves. Formal dining room. Eating space in the kitchen, with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Full bathroom off the main hallway, along with three bedrooms. Master bathroom has a shower only. HUGE recreation room, or an office downstairs. You will enjoy the sunroom with a great place to relax enjoy the view. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST! *
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Southeast 7th Street have any available units?
1304 Southeast 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1304 Southeast 7th Street have?
Some of 1304 Southeast 7th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Southeast 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Southeast 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Southeast 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Southeast 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Southeast 7th Street offer parking?
No, 1304 Southeast 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Southeast 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Southeast 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Southeast 7th Street have a pool?
No, 1304 Southeast 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Southeast 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 1304 Southeast 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Southeast 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Southeast 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Southeast 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Southeast 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
