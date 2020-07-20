1304 Southeast 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bdrm, 2 bath TRUE RANCH, located just of 50 Highway and 291 North. Vaulted great room with brick fireplace & skylights, built-in shelves. Formal dining room. Eating space in the kitchen, with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Full bathroom off the main hallway, along with three bedrooms. Master bathroom has a shower only. HUGE recreation room, or an office downstairs. You will enjoy the sunroom with a great place to relax enjoy the view. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST! *

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.