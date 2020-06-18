All apartments in Kansas City
9400 Fairwood Drive

Location

9400 Fairwood Drive, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has a wonderful floor plan. Everything inside has been updated. This would make a great home for you! New floors and fresh paint with a big yard. Multiple living levels. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Fairwood Drive have any available units?
9400 Fairwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9400 Fairwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Fairwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Fairwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9400 Fairwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9400 Fairwood Drive offer parking?
No, 9400 Fairwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9400 Fairwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 Fairwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Fairwood Drive have a pool?
No, 9400 Fairwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9400 Fairwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9400 Fairwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Fairwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9400 Fairwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 Fairwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 Fairwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
