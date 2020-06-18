9400 Fairwood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has a wonderful floor plan. Everything inside has been updated. This would make a great home for you! New floors and fresh paint with a big yard. Multiple living levels. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.