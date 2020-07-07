9311 Walnut Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning courtyard carpet

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f5f6ac4097 ---- You\'ll love the single-level living and the included washer and dryer. In the kitchen you\'ll find lots of cabinet space and a kitchen island along with matching black appliances. Two full baths allow for elbow room and carpeted floors keep things cozy in cooler months. We love the shed for storage off the covered back porch and the yard that backs up to the trees! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!