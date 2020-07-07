All apartments in Kansas City
9311 Walnut Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

9311 Walnut Street

9311 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

9311 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f5f6ac4097 ---- You\'ll love the single-level living and the included washer and dryer. In the kitchen you\'ll find lots of cabinet space and a kitchen island along with matching black appliances. Two full baths allow for elbow room and carpeted floors keep things cozy in cooler months. We love the shed for storage off the covered back porch and the yard that backs up to the trees! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9311 Walnut Street have any available units?
9311 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9311 Walnut Street have?
Some of 9311 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9311 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
9311 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9311 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9311 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 9311 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 9311 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 9311 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9311 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9311 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 9311 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 9311 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 9311 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9311 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9311 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.

