8302 E 91st Street

South Kansas City MO Home totally remodeled - This South Kansas City Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout and completely remodeled home featuring all new appliances, new counter tops, cabinets, tile floor, new bathroom, Large master bedroom, spacious backyard, full unfinished basement, and ceiling fans throughout. Pets are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent per month. Sorry no Vouchers.

Rent $995.00 per Month.



